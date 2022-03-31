4 things to know about new Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins have made so many transactions this offseason that some of the early ones may have been forgotten by Dolphins fans.

One of those may have been Miami signing former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal. Mostert joined Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks in a backfield that should be much improved from last year.

At 29 years old, Mostert has NFL experience and has a skill set that has really complemented this scheme well in the past, so he should be able to play an important role in a great rushing attack.

Here’s what Dolphins fans should know about their newest running back.

This isn't his first stint with Miami.

Mostert went undrafted in 2015 but ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and was eventually placed on their practice squad to start the season. However, just over a week later the Dolphins signed him to their active roster where he’d join a backfield that had Lamar Miller, Damien Williams and Jonas Gray (Jay Ajayi was on injured reserve at the time).

The former Boilermaker only played in two games with the Dolphins, returning two kicks for 57 total yards.

After those two contests, Mostert was released and, before they could re-sign him to the practice squad, he was claimed by the Baltimore Ravens.

He and Mike McDaniel have an affinity for each other.

During the annual meetings, McDaniel made it clear that he wanted Mostert with him when the two sides began talking, as the coach and running back have spent the last five years together.

“My affinity for Raheem is real…We’ve had similar journeys in that we’ve both been counted out.” Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert #FinsUp #49ers pic.twitter.com/f3tHU2YaQs — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) March 28, 2022

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his career

In his seven seasons in the NFL, Mostert has only played one full season (2019). He’s played in just nine games between the last two years due a high-ankle sprain in 2020 and knee injury in 2021.

Mostert’s been productive when he’s on the field (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt), but he needs to stay healthy if he wants to see a significant role.

He keeps a chip on his shoulder

NFL players are always looking for extra motivation wherever they can find it. For Mostert, he remembers the teams that moved on from him, and that gets him ready for these big moments.

"I've been on seven different teams … before every game I look at the cut dates." Raheem Mostert reflects on his journey after a record-breaking NFC Championship performance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ykezoDJbxX — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

