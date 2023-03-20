4 things to know about new Dolphins QB Mike White

The Miami Dolphins clearly had an issue with the backup quarterback position on the roster, as that was the very first position they addressed during the legal tampering period, signing former New York Jets quarterback Mike White.

White slots in behind Tua Tagovailoa and will likely be above Skylar Thompson after a rookie season that saw him get more action than expected.

Miami moved on from Teddy Bridgewater, who remains a free agent after he was unable to produce in the role last year.

Before White steps on the field, Dolphins fans should know a few things about their new backup.

He's a local kid.

White was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida and attended NSU University School in Davie, Florida which is less than 10 miles from Hard Rock Stadium.

Without much playing time in high school, he started his collegiate career at South Florida before transferring to Western Kentucky.

White group up a Dolphins fan and returns home for the 2023 season.

The newest Miami Dolphins QB posts on IG https://t.co/dsgmA9tVyX pic.twitter.com/w7OAaK6Ftf — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 13, 2023

He has some starting experience.

Over the last two seasons, White started seven games for the Jets due to injuries to Zach Wilson. In those games, he led New York to a 2-5 record, completing 62.2% of his pass attempts for 1,943 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Those numbers aren’t exactly fantastic, but a combination of Mike McDaniel’s system and the Dolphins’ pass-catchers should help him succeed in South Florida.

His teammates loved him.

Last season, after White helped guide the Jets to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears in his first start of the year, his teammates gathered to show support for him with shirts that donned his name.

wait for it… pic.twitter.com/YBki8Onpoi — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 3, 2022

White returned the favor by wearing a shirt of tight end Tyler Conklin.

The system isn't completely new.

White spent the last two seasons playing under offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. McDaniel and LaFleur worked together from 2014-21 with the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

Both coaches taught systems similar to Kyle Shanahan, who was their head coach in San Francisco and offensive coordinator in Cleveland and Atlanta.

That familiarity should make a transition easier, as he won’t have to start from scratch.

