4 things to know about new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

The Miami Dolphins are putting the finishing touches on new head coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff that they hope will bring them a championship in the near future.

Miami brought back two of their three coordinators, as Danny Crossman is once again working with special teams and Josh Boyer is running the defense. The only new coordinator is offensive coordinator Frank Smith who the Dolphins hired on Monday.

Smith, a former offensive line coach and run game coordinator, will be tasked with many things, including helping Miami’s offensive line improve after the debacle that it was in 2021.

These are four things fans should know about their new offensive coordinator.

Smith has experience in multiple offensive roles.

Miami’s new offensive coordinator spent 2021 with the Los Angeles Chargers as their run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Prior to that, he was a tight ends coach from 2015-17 with the Chicago Bears and 2018-20 with the Raiders.

He even had two seasons of offensive coordinator experience with Butler. The Bulldogs went 17-6 during his time in the role, including an 11-1 record in his final season.

He played at Miami (Ohio) before starting his coaching career.

Smith started for three seasons on the Miami Redhawks offensive line. During his time with the team, they won the GMAC Bowl (2003), and he was named the team’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. After his playing days were over, he served as a graduate assistant with Miami (Ohio).

He's Miami's seventh coach to get the OC title in six seasons.

In 2021, the Dolphins had co-offensive coordinators in George Godsey and Eric Studesville, the latter of which is staying around on the staff this season. Chan Gailey was the offensive coordinator in 2020 after Flores fired Chad O’Shea after 2019.

Clyde Christensen in 2017 and Dowell Loggains in 2018 were the offensive coordinators in the final two seasons under Adam Gase.

Miami hopes he’ll stick around longer than the others.

Raiders TE Darren Waller had great things to say about him.

As previously mentioned, Smith spent three years as the tight end coach of the Raiders. During that time, he got the best out of Jared Cook and Darren Waller who both had career seasons with the team.

Waller spoke about his special relationship with Smith back in 2020.

“I never had a relationship with a coach like I do with Frank,” Waller said, transcribed by NBC Sports. “I honestly text him more than I text my friends. We laugh every day at practice, but I seriously respect him as a teacher and a coach and an authority figure you can talk to as a friend. Nothing’s off limits. We can be real and honest with each other about everything. That’s so important to me, having him in my life.”

When Waller was going through his battles with overcoming substance abuse and returning to football, he says Smith was one of the guys who helped him through it.

“Frank helped so much with my transition to the Raiders,” Waller said. “He has a friend that was in recovery like I am, who worked the 12-step program and went to rehab. He was able to understand me by understanding his friend. We learned a lot from each other, and he was able to welcome me in without putting too much pressure on me. But he wasn’t allowing me to be someone just happy to be there. He had me set goals, something I never did before that.

“He really opened my eyes to the fact that I could be great. I never really thought I could be great. I was too worried about all the pressure and the negative things. I never saw the game in a positive light. He helped me see that football can be so much fun if you’re not worried about things outside of what you can control.”

