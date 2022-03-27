4 things to know about new Dolphins LT Terron Armstead

The Miami Dolphins have put together a solid offseason so far, as they’ve addressed some of their biggest needs and walked away with the top prize of free agency in left tackle Terron Armstead.

Armstead, who signed a five-year deal a week into the new league year, will be asked to help stabilize a unit that was one of the worst in the league in 2021. He has experience leading an offensive line, as he did just that during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

Here are a few things that fans should know about the Dolphins’ new starting tackle.

He has a history of great play.

Armstead was a building block for the Saints over the last nine seasons. He was tasked with protecting the blindside of a future Hall of Fame quarterback and did the job to the best of his ability.

In his career, Armstead has been named to three Pro Bowls, and he could get back to that level again in Miami, especially with a competent guard like Connor Williams playing next to him.

His signing comes with some risk.

While he’s been one of the best tackles in the league when he’s on the field, Armstead has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. In 2021, he missed nine games due to injury, and as an offensive lineman in his 30s, there’s a chance that more of these injuries pop up.

He has a music career.

As Armstead mentioned in his press conference, one of his passions is music, and he’s put out some of his own during his NFL career on YouTube and SoundCloud (NSFW).

He said that he has more music that should be out soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

He was a dual-sport athlete in college.

Armstead spent his college years at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, an HBCU that competes in the SWAC. With the Golden Bears, he was an All-SWAC selection during three of his four seasons before being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft.

However, football wasn’t the only sport he played in college. Armstead was also on the track and field team, competing in a number of events including shot put, discus and hammer throw.

