4 things to know about Dolphins new LB Malik Reed

The Miami Dolphins made the linebacker position a point of emphasis during the first week of 2023 free agency by bringing in multiple new players and re-signing players from last season.

Malik Reed will be entering his fifth season in the NFL as a new addition to a deep linebacker room. Reed started his career with the Denver Broncos where he played three seasons. After a one-year stint in Pittsburgh, the 26-year-old aims to be a key contributor for a team on the rise in the AFC.

There are multiple reasons why fans should be excited about this addition. Here are some important things to analyze as to why Reed will be an important piece of the 2023 team.

Reuniting with Vic Fangio and Bradley Chubb

Reed signed with the Broncos in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, Fangio’s first season of a three-year head coaching stint in Denver. He joined a linebacker room with rising star Bradley Chubb and future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller.

During his tenure in Denver, Reed played in 45 games and started in 34 of them. He recorded 15 sacks, 47 quarterback pressures and 35 hurries.

The success Reed had under Fangio’s scheme is undoubtedly a reason why he’s decided to join the Dolphins.

“He helps get us in the right positions to be successful,” Reed said in his recent media availability. “He does a great job with his scheme and how he coaches that position, doing a good job of putting us in the right spots at the right times.”

Hard worker

After signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Reed defied the odds and earn a starting role during his rookie season for the Broncos, starting in eight games. He entered the following year as a starter, which ended up being Reed’s best statistical season.

For a player to go undrafted and end up starting his first reason is a testament to his hard work in practice and preseason. To maintain a starting position for multiple years shows he made a quick impression when called upon, considering undrafted free agents have a smaller margin for error than other players.

“I like his motor,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin upon signing Reed last season. “He appears to be an attention-to-detail guy. He plays bigger than his measurables.”

Multi-purposed

While a lot of Reed’s impressive stats come from the pass rush, he’s also a contributor against the run and in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s accumulated 971 snaps against the run and 171 snaps in coverage over his four-year career. He has 67 career run stops and 16 tackles for loss in the running game. At 235 pounds, one would expect Reed to be utilized more in coverage.

Reed’s stats in coverage don’t necessarily jump off the page, as he continues to search for his first career interception. However, when he’s been targeted in coverage, he hasn’t been a liability either. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s never allowed more than 10 yards per completion in a season and hasn’t yet given up a touchdown. One could look at a lack of volume stats in the coverage department as a positive note.

Learned from the best

He formed a special bond with Miller during his tenure in Denver. The two of them would go on fishing trips together. Reed described Miller as a big-brother to him.

“(Von) took me up under his wing, answered any questions I had, and really was like a big brother,” he said.

Miller shared mutual feelings about the friendship he and Reed had formed. “Malik is like a brother to me,” said Miller. “He’s just a special guy and he works extremely hard and it rubs off on me.”

There’s little doubt that the additions of Fangio and Chubb within the last year are the biggest reasons why Reed has been added to this Dolphins locker room. Clearly, he made a strong enough impression during his time with the Broncos to make himself a valued free agent target for the team.

