4 things to know about new Dolphins guard Connor Williams

The Miami Dolphins have added a number of talented players on the offensive side of the ball to this point in the offseason, highlighted by Terron Armstead signing on to become the team’s left tackle.

However, before that happened, one of the first moves that the Dolphins made was a push to bring in left guard Connor Williams, who had spent the first few years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, and the two sides got a deal done.

Now, with Williams expected to hold down Miami’s left guard spot, here’s what Dolphins fans should know about one of their newest linemen.

He may be able to play multiple positions, if needed.

Williams has spent the majority of his time in the NFL at left guard, but he filled in at left tackle when Tyron Smith was dealing with an injury. During his collegiate career, it was left tackle that he held down for the Texas Longhorns.

That’s why the Dolphins haven’t fully committed to him playing left guard. There’s a chance (however slim it may be) that he slides in at the right tackle spot.

Penalties were a big issue for him in 2021.

In 2021, Williams has a difficult time with penalties. Throughout the year, he was called for 14 penalties, including 11 offensive holdings, one false start, one unsportsmanlike conduct, and one chop block.

If he wants to contribute and stay on the field in Miami, that’s simply too many penalties. Maybe with a new system, new players around him and new coaches, Williams can fix that problem.

PFF loves him.

Williams was ranked as the third-best guard in terms of pass-blocking efficiency (98.5) in 2021, as he allowed just one sack. That’s not really an aberration either because, in his career, he’s earned a pass-blocking efficiency rate of 97.4.

He’s not too shabby blocking either. In 2021, he was graded as the 10th-best guard against the run.

His teammates and coaches in Dallas spoke highly of him.

Like Cedrick Wilson Jr., who also left Dallas for Miami this offseason, there have been a ton of positive things said about Williams by his teammates and coaches during his time with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott described him as “just a guy that comes into the building each and every day and tries to get better and tries to do whatever he can to help this team. Stayed consistent all the way through it, through everything, through the adversity obviously. Whatever he has to do, he’s willing to do it, and that’s all you can ask for in a teammate.”

This was during the time when Williams was fighting for his spot as the starter. Head coach Mike McCarthy also praised the guard for his work during that period.

“I love the way Connor has handled everything,” McCarthy said. “Graded out very high on his participation last week. He is dialed in. He hasn’t blinked. Appreciate that from him.”

