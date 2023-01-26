4 things to know about Dolphins defensive coordinator candidate Sean Desai

With their 2022 season now in the rearview, the Miami Dolphins are interviewing candidates for their defensive coordinator role, which was left open after the firing of Josh Boyer.

Coaching history

Seattle Seahawks defensive assistant/associate head coach (2022)

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator (2021)

Chicago Bears safeties coach (2019-20)

Chicago Bears defensive quality control coach (2013-18)

Boston College running backs coach/special teams coordinator (2012)

Miami (FL) assistant director of football operations (2011)

Temple defensive/special teams coach (2006-10)

Education and educating

Desai attended Boston University, earning a degree in philosophy and political science. He continued his education, earning a master’s degree in higher/postsecondary education from Columbia before receiving his doctorate in educational administration from Temple.

During his early years with the Bears, he took on a role as an adjunct professor at Lake Forest College.

Defensive rankings during his year as DC

Turnovers – 0.9 per game (t-26th)

Scoring – 23.9 per game (21st)

Red-zone scoring – 55.56% (14th)

Total yards – 316.7 (5th)

Desai is appreciated by those who played for him

It’s easy to make a snap decision on someone’s fit for a job from far away, but it’s better to listen to those who have actually worked with and for the candidate.

When Desai was promoted to defensive coordinator in Chicago, a few former players were quick to send him some love on social media.

HUGE hire for the Chicago Bears. Congrats to Sean Desai on becoming the next Bears Defensive Coordinator. They’ve got some holes fill at D line coach and offensive skill coaches, but this is a step in the right direction. Expect more of what you saw in 2018 but w/ his own flavor — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) January 22, 2021

Desai is the man – my rookie year he drew the cards for the scout defense i believe. He then ran scout meetings – worked his way up. Always the same guy too — kyle (@Ky1eLong) January 22, 2021

