4 things to know about Dolphins defensive coordinator candidate Anthony Campanile

With their 2023 season now in the rearview, the Miami Dolphins are interviewing candidates for their defensive coordinator role, which was left open after the team mutually parted ways with Vic Fangio.

To this point, there have been five known coaches who will interview for the job – Brandon Staley, Bobby Babich, Ryan Slowik, Leslie Frazier and Anthony Campanile

Before Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier and Stephen Ross make a decision on who will run the defense, let’s take some time to get to know Campanile.

Coaching history

Miami Dolphins linebackers coach (2020-present)

Michigan linebackers coach (2019)

Boston College co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach (2018)

Boston College defensive backs coach (2016-17)

Rutgers wide receivers coach (2015)

Rutgers tight ends coach (2013-14)

Rutgers defensive assistant (2012-13)

Coaching runs in his veins

The Campanile family has its roots in football and coaching, specifically. Campanile’s brother, Nunzio, spent last season as tight ends coach and interim head coach at Syracuse. Now, he’s set to be the quarterbacks coach for the Orange in 2024.

Mike, Anthony’s father, was a long-time high school coach, and his brothers, Vito and Nicky, are coaching high school as well.

He became a star on 'Hard Knocks'

I thought back in the day I would run through a wall for Dan Campbell when I listened to him…SHEESH! Then I heard Anthony Campanile and not only would I run through a brick wall for him, he has one of the BEST speeches I've ever heard on Hard Knocks. "Everybody understands… pic.twitter.com/Zw9hWk9pIA — Reason (@the_real_reason) November 22, 2023

The way Anthony Campanile always manages to integrate family as motivation in his speeches on Hard Knocks, whether it’s about the international language of ass whoopings or mercenaries, shows just how big of a family man he is. Love it. #finsup pic.twitter.com/sR21Z2iPf2 — Reason (@the_real_reason) December 13, 2023

Helped a former Dolphin get drafted

Prior to leaving for Boston College in 2016, Campanile spent three seasons at Rutgers, including the 2015 season, when he coached the wide receivers.

In that year, he worked with wideout Leonte Carroo, who earned All-Big Ten honors and recorded 39 receptions for 809 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Carroo is likely a familiar name to Dolphins fans, as the team selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he wasn’t very product for Miami, as he only brought in 12 receptions for 192 yards and two scores during his 37 games with the team.

