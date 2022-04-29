4 Things to know about new Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith

The addition of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith shocked the system of Dallas Cowboy fans across the nation. While some had strong opinions one way or the other about the selection, some were left asking who this player is, similar to the reaction of former All-Pro center Travis Frederick back in 2013. The Cowboys’ brass can only hope Smith’s career has some measure of resemblance to what Frederick carved out.

While a collegiate tackle who will play guard at the next level is far from the sexiest pick, especially given the man-made holes Dallas has created for themselves this offseason, there is a lot know about Smith the person and the player. Here are some interesting background tidbits about the Ft. Worth native.

1) Early Years and Background Info

Born on April 3rd, 2001, Smith attended North Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas. He would letter three seasons for the Panthers, earning First-Team All-District Honors as a junior. Playing primarily guard and tackle, he would also earn Third-Team All-State under coach Courtney Allen.

Smith actually started out on the defensive line up until his junior year of high school where injuries led his coach to move him over to offense.

Smith’s on Twitter @Tee_sizzle_.

Although he is from the area, the finance major grew up rooting for the New Orleans Saints according to his collegiate bio. His favorite NFL player is Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders. He’s a fan of Friday Night Lights and Avengers: End Game and the one person he would most like to meet, dead or alive, would be Hannibal Barca, the Carthaginian general considered to be one of the greatest military commanders in world history, born in 247 BC.

2) Recruitment

Smith would find himself as a 3-star recruit as the 133rd-ranked guard in the nation and 335th player overall from Texas. He’d receive offers from Houston, Navy, New Mexico and Tulsa, selecting the latter and enrolling on July 1, 2019. He would enter as a 6-foot-4, 312 pound interior offensive lineman with solid athleticism.

Despite being down the road, he was not offered by TCU.

3) College Career

Smith redshirted his true freshman season but saw time in the final four games of the season as Tulsa’s starter went down. In these four games Smith would play LT, starting two of them to close out the year. In Year 2 he was the starting LT and appeared in all nine games, earning Freshman All-American by the FWAA and The Athletic while simultaneously earning First-Team All-AAC Honors.

4) Play Style and Fit

Smith stands at 6-foot-5, 324 pound tackle who is best fit to play guard at the next level. He has good length and size for the position with 34-inch arms and nearly 11-inch hands. He had a very nice combine, showing off a great combination of burst, power and agility.

Dallas has made it abundantly clear the plan with Smith is to start at LG and ultimately take over for LT Tyron Smith when the time comes. Day one, Tyler Smith brings an energetic and mauling presence to a line mixed with veterans and young guns. The main hole in Smith’s game is how raw he is which will hopefully get cleaned up with tutelage from future Hall Of Fame players Tyron Smith and Zach Martin. Regardless, Smith turned 21 this month so, with a fair bit of refinement, he has serious potential to become a solid starter in the NFL.

