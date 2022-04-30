4 things to know about Colts’ new TE Jelani Woods

The Indianapolis Colts made it clear they wanted to get more explosive on offense when they used the No. 73 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Virginia tight end Jelani Woods.

Following the retirement of long-time starter Jack Doyle, the Colts had a need at the position. They signed Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year extension while Kylen Granson is expected to step into a bigger role as the F or “move” tight end.

Here are four things to know about the Colts’ new tight end in Woods:

Most athletic TE ever?

While that may sound ridiculous, there is an actual argument here. Woods’ performance at the NFL combine certainly boosted his draft stock. That’s because it was historic in every sense of the word.

Woods measured in at 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds with 34.5 inch arms. He ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash while posting a 37.5-inch vertical and 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump. According to Relative Athletic Score (RAS), Woods scored a 10 out of 10.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Colts wanted to bet on high-end traits and at the tight end position, athleticism is necessary to be successful. Woods has that in spades.

Former QB

The Colts won’t be relying on Woods to throw the ball but it’s nice to know there’s potential for a wrinkle here and there using him under center. Before transitioning to the tight end position during his redshirt season at Oklahoma State in 2017, Woods was a quarterback. He transitioned to tight end because of his athleticism, which certainly paid off.

Collegiate career

Woods spent four seasons (2017-2020) at Oklahoma State working on becoming a better tight end. Not much came to fruition as he recorded 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns in 34 games with the Cowboys.

Woods transferred to Virginia for the 2021 season, his redshirt senior campaign, where he finally showed off that promise as a receiver. He recorded 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns with the Cavaliers in 2021.

Colts 'sweated it out' waiting for Woods

The Colts had a plan on Day 2 of the draft to target high-upside players with unique traits. Woods certainly falls into that category of prospects, and general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Friday night that they were getting antsy waiting for him to fall to No. 73 overall.

“Jelani is unique. I’m not going to lie to you, I sweated it out because I think he’s got really big upside both as a receiving tight end and as a blocker. We think he’s going to be able to block. He did it at Oklahoma State, but he’s a unique athlete and he’s a guy that’s always open,” Ballard said.

