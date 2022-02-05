4 things to know about Colts new DC Gus Bradley

The Indianapolis Colts spent less than a week searching for their new defensive coordinator and landed on an extremely experienced candidate in Gus Bradley.

Bradley has a long history as a coach in the NFL that spans all the way back to 2006. His primary scheme as a Cover-3 defense helped develop what turned into the Legion of Boom with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are seven things to know about the Colts’ new defensive coordinator:

3 stints as a DC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one thing that Bradley has, it’s experience as a defensive coordinator. Bradley has held the role as defensive coordinator three separate times (now four) since beginning his NFL coaching career in 2006.

Bradley spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2009-2012), four seasons with the Los Angles Chargers (2017-2020) and one season with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

Scheme

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Though the new defense will differ from the history of Tony Dungy, Lovie Smith and even Matt Eberflus as a mostly two-high zone defense, Bradley will bring more of a Cover-3 look to Indy.

Though some will say that Eberflus had a Tampa-2 defense, it was converted more to a Cover-3 with some match principles during the end of his tenure with the Colts.

Bradley’s scheme should work well when it comes to the back seven of the defense. The cornerbacks especially fit well with the scheme while the safeties should thrive as well.

The pass rush will be the biggest concern. But more on that below.

The pass rush is key

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest objective for Bradley coming will be to figure out how to get the pass rush back on track. While the Raiders only finished with two more sacks than the Colts in 2021 (35-33), the Raiders had the fourth-most quarterback hits in the NFL.

The Colts’ pass rush was one of the worst in the NFL during the 2021 season and it was a major reason for their late-season collapse that kept them from the playoffs.

It will be imperative to see who Bradley brings in as the defensive line coach.

Architect of the Legion of Boom

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Developing Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense in the early 2010s is a credit to many coaches and players during that span. Bradley had an extremely heavy hand in the fact and some have dubbed him the “Architect of the Legion of Boom.”

Bradley was the defensive coordinator in Seattle for four seasons (2009-2012). The final two campaigns were strong. His defense allowed 332 yards per game (ninth) and 19.7 points per game (seventh) in 2011. Then, they allowed 306 yards per game (fourth) and 15.3 points per game (first).

If the Colts can get close to that production, the outlook of the team will be much more positive.

