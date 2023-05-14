4 things to know about Colts CB Darius Rush

The Indianapolis Colts started off the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft by taking an intriguing cornerback prospect in Darius Rush out of South Carolina.

Needing to add more depth and competition to a cornerback room that was extremely thin entering the draft, Rush is an intriguing upside prospect to bring into the fold considering his ball skills and elite athleticism.

Here are four things to know about the fifth-round pick:

Elite athlete

To no one’s surprise, Rush tested as an elite athlete at the NFL combine before the 2023 draft. His numbers are highlighted by his blazing 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and a 1.49 10-yard split.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Projected Day 2 pick

Most analysts had Rush projected as a fringe Day 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft so it was a bit of a shock to see him fall all the way down to the fifth round. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had a Round 3-4 grade on Rush while Dane Brugler of The Athletic had a Round 2-3 grade, listing him as the No. 63 overall player in this class.

Track and field state champion

A product of C.E. Murray High School in Greeleyville, S.C., Rush was the 2016 South Carolina state champion in the high jump and triple jump for Class A high schools.

Former wide receiver

During his time in high school and his freshman season at South Carolina, Rush was a wide receiver. He transitioned to cornerback during his redshirt freshman season and became a starter during his final two seasons with the Gamecocks.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire