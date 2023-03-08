4 things to know about Colts’ assistant OL coach Chris Watt

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen moved swiftly to fill his staff, and another coach with ties to Notre Dame has been hired. The team will bring former Chargers offensive lineman and Notre Dame graduate assistant Chris Watt aboard.

Watt will partner with Tony Sparano Jr. to oversee offensive line efforts on the heels of former Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser joining the Houston Texans.

Let’s take a look at four things to know about Chris Watt:

He has ties to Quenton Nelson's Notre Dame lineage

Before being drafted to the NFL by the Chargers, new assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt played left guard at Notre Dame from 2011 to 2013, the same college where All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson spent his collegiate career. Watt also has ties to the recently retired Harry Heistand, a former offensive line coach that Quenton Nelson loves.

Nelson credits Heistand with his success: “He was the biggest part of my career. When I got to Notre Dame, I wasn’t the best football player, and I wasn’t very good, and he just helped me improve every day. He brought that energy and attitude every day that we will improve.”

Watt played for head coach Shane Steichen

Shane Steichen is a man of his word and is heavy on sowing back into the people who have helped him along the way and building relationships. Chris Watt is no different.

Watt spent two years, from 2014 to 2016, as an offensive lineman playing for Steichen as a member of the Chargers when Steichen was the offensive quality control coach.

He's obsessed with his craft, especially watching film

Since being hired, Shane Steichen repeatedly said that he wants his players and his staff to be obsessed with their craft. Chris Watt fits the bill, and his players can attest. During his tours as a graduate assistant, he made an impact.

Current 2023 NFL draft prospect Josh Lugg has levied much praise on Watt and credits him with improving offensive line play. When asked about Watt’s impact, Lugg beamed, “Coach Watt is fantastic on the field and in the film room too. He’s accommodating in seeing things that maybe I didn’t see…He can pick up on different blitzes when breaking down film and is good at picking up different tendencies.”

NFL career

Watt had a short career in the NFL. He was a third-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent three seasons with the team (2014-2016), appearing in 31 games and making 23 starts. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in June 2017 and retired a month later.

