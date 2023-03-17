4 things to know about new Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially signed OT Jawaan Taylor after agreeing to terms during the NFL’s legal tampering period. A former second-round draft pick in 2019, Taylor spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now that Taylor is officially in the fold, we’re going to get to know this player a little bit better.

Here’s a quick look at four things the Chiefs Kingdom should know about their newest offensive tackle:

Taylor dominated the stat sheet in 2022

Don’t let ESPN’s pass-block win rates fool you. Taylor was one of the best tackles in the NFL last season regardless of the side of the field he was playing on. He allowed 21 total pressures in 19 combined regular season and postseason games in 2022 according to PFF. His pass-blocking efficiency (pressures allowed on a per-snap basis weighted toward sacks allowed) ranked fifth in the NFL behind Tristan Wirfs, Lane Johnson, Laremy Tunsil and Jack Conklin.

Only Wirfs and Johnson finished the 2022 NFL season with a lower pressure rate allowed.

Jawaan Taylor had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed (2.5%) among tackles last season. Only Tristan Wirfs and Lane Johnson were better. He allowed just 16 pressures and 5 sacks last season. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 13, 2023

If he can continue that type of performance in the passing game while making the switch to left tackle, the Chiefs will certainly be pleased with their investment.

He wore cleats to honor his father last season

Taylor has the Jawaan Taylor Foundation, which supports underserved children and the elderly. When Rev. Robert Taylor passed away suddenly in January of 2022, Taylor wore cleats designed by his mother to honor his late father. Here’s what he told Jaguars.com about the decision:

“My father was a huge reason for why I wanted to start my own foundation and give back to the youth and that’s why I chose to honor both my father and my foundation with my cleats this season. My cleats feature a photo of my late father, Robert, who, along with my mother, Wendy, is the greatest influence on the type of man I have become and the impact and inspiration I’m hoping to provide to the community.”

He likes to fish in his free time:

Taylor says that he’s “laid back” and that he’s more of a homebody, but when he does get out and about, as a Florida native, he’s usually doing some sort of fishing. Back in 2020, Taylor was on a fishing trip in Jupiter, Florida and caught the “fish of a lifetime.” He reeled in a 400-pound Goliath Grouper.

He won’t be doing any of the deep sea fishing in Missouri, but rest assured a trip to the Ozarks is in his future.

He's already talking ball with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

While Taylor won’t get a chance to get on the field with his teammates until OTAs later this summer, he has already spoken to his new quarterback. Let’s just say that Patrick Mahomes made a strong first impression.

“I did have an opportunity to speak to Mahomes,” Taylor said. “He’s a very great guy. I can tell already that he’s a really great leader, a laid-back guy. I can’t wait to go out there and battle with him.”

Chiefs Kingdom shares that last sentiment.

