4 things to know about new Bears DT Zacch Pickens

The Chicago Bears completed their trio of Day 2 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft with yet another defender. General manager Ryan Poles continued to fortify the defensive line, selecting South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the No. 64 pick.

Pickens was the second defensive tackle the Bears took in the draft, joining Gervon Dexter Sr. out of Florida. He totaled 42 tackles last season (four for a loss) and 2.5 sacks with the Gamecocks. In addition to Pickens and Dexter, the Bears also took cornerback Tyrique Stevenson from Miami (FL) in the second round as the other selection of the day.

The Bears are hoping Pickens helps solve their woes at the defensive line position with his unique athleticism. Here are four things to know about the new Bear.

1. Pickens was rated as the top DT in the country coming out of high school

Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (26) lines up during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens was highly thought of as a high school athlete. The star player from Hanna High School in South Carolina was ranked as the top recruit at the defensive tackle position, according to 247Sports Composite. He had 87 total tackles (15 for a loss) and six sacks as a senior. Pickens decided to stay close to home by choosing to attend the University of South Carolina.

2. He was another Senior Bowl standout under Luke Getsy

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 18: Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy of the Chicago Bears heads to the field for warmups during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Perhaps it’s just a coincidence but Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy appears to have some pull with Poles when it comes to the draft. Pickens is now the third player selected by the Bears who not only played in the Senior Bowl, but was coached by Getsy. The Bears already selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the first and second rounds, respectively, who also were on Getsy’s team.

3. Pickens wants to stop the run

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 08: Chris Rodriguez Jr. #24 of the Kentucky Wildcats runs with the ball while being tackled by Zacch Pickens #6 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Kroger Field on October 08, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

When Pickens met the Bears media on Friday evening, he made it clear he’s focused on helping the team improve its run defense. “My desire to stop the run, that’s all I care about,” He told reporters via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. He went on to describe his mentality in that department. “I get mad and I get aggressive about stopping the run,” he said via Zach Pearson of Bear Report.

Zacch Pickens with what should be music to a Bears fan's ears: "My desire to run stop, that’s all I care about." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 29, 2023

"I get mad and I get aggressive about stopping the run." #Bears DT Zacch Pickens — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) April 29, 2023

The Bears desperately need to improve that area of the defenses after their 2022 season. They finished second-to-last in rushing yards allowed per game with 157.3. Hopefully Pickens, along with the other additions made this offseason, can help solve that problem.

4. He has a great first step off the line

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Ken Seals #8 of the Vanderbilt Commodores throws a pass over the arms of Zacch Pickens #6 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

One of Pickens’ best traits is his ability to get off the line quickly. His numbers on the relative athletic score (RAS) were off the charts, scoring above 9.0 in every speed category. Time will tell if he’s able to have that same success against offensive linemen, especially for someone who doesn’t have the biggest size, but it definitely jumps off the screen when watching him.

If the #Browns are somehow able to steal Zacch Pickens (#6)

in the 4th round, I might be the happiest dude ever. He’s probably my favorite DT in this class. He wins with a quick chop here. Excellent mix of strength, agility, and explosion. 😍🤤

pic.twitter.com/8sgCfJLmoA — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 31, 2023

