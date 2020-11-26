4 things the Jets should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

Tyler Calvaruso
·3 min read

As bad as things have been for the Jets in 2020, there are still reasons for New York to be thankful this holiday season.

Even through all of the losing, there have been some bright spots at One Jets Drive. There is also plenty of hope for the future with Joe Douglas leading rebuilding efforts in his second offseason as a general manager.

So, what exactly do the Jets have to be thankful for in a lost year? Let’s take a look.

Denzel Mims

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After years of searching and striking out in the draft, it looks like the Jets finally have a budding star wide receiver in Denzel Mims. Mims has shined through his first four games with New York, catching 13 passes for 247 yards and showcasing his potential on a weekly basis. Regardless of who is under center for the Jets, Mims has produced -- which bodes well for his future with Gang Green considering a quarterback change could be on the horizon as soon as next season. Mims still has a long way to go in his progression, but early indications are he's on his way to big things in the Big Apple. That's more than enough for Jets fans to be thankful for.

Mekhi Becton

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Mims has garnered most of the headlines in recent weeks, but he's not the only Jets rookie who is on the path to becoming a top-end player. When healthy, Mekhi Becton has mostly dominated opposing pass rushers in 2020. He leads all AFC offensive tackles in Pro Bowl votes and has kept Sam Darnold and Joe Flacco clean with relative ease. He has also displayed elite discipline, not drawing a single holding penalty and only two false starts so far this season. The Jets have themselves a beast on the offensive line in Becton. Players of his size and athleticism don't come along every day. New York should be thankful it has him in its corner.

The season nearly being over

AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File

Don't worry, Jets fans. The nightmare that has been 2020 is almost over. New York only has six games left this season -- games that can't go by quickly enough with the way things have gone for Gang Green. At 0-10, the Jets have absolutely nothing to play for. They're also seldom competitive and often put a product on the field that isn't worth watching past the first quarter. Soon enough the offseason will be underway and Douglas will be back at work rebuilding the roster. If that's not something for New York's loyal fanbase to be thankful for, what is?

Trevor Lawrence

The Daily Herald

The cure to New York's losing ways is almost on his way to the Big Apple -- and his name is Trevor Lawrence. If the Jets land the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and select Lawrence, he won't solve all of their problems. That is far too much to ask of one player, especially a rookie quarterback. However, Lawrence has the talent to avoid suffering the same fate as past Jets signal-callers who entered the NFL with high hopes. Billed as the best quarterback prospect since Peyton Manning, Lawrence can be what New York has lacked since the days of Joe Namath -- a true franchise quarterback. By no means have the Jets locked Lawrence up yet, but they should be thankful that they might have a shot at a prospect with franchise-changing potential.

