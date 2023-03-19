4 things Dolphins fans should know about Jalen Ramsey

One of the first moves that the Miami Dolphins made this offseason was a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that sent Hunter Long and a third-round pick to California and brought cornerback Jalen Ramsey to South Florida.

Ramsey pairs with Xavien Howard and joins a secondary that also features rising star Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones and Kader Kohou.

Under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Ramsey’s unit should be one of the best in the NFL and should help the team compete for a playoff run.

Before he steps on the field in aqua and orange, here are some things that Dolphins fans should know about the cornerback.

PFF has graded him among the top CBs in the past two years

There’s been a bit of a narrative surrounding Ramsey since the trade with many claiming that he’s fallen off and isn’t the same player he once was.

Pro Football Focus seems to disagree.

In 2021, Ramsey was graded as the top cornerback in the NFL (84.5). Last year, he was third (86.4) behind only Sauce Gardner and Patrick Surtain II.

During that span, he’s also had an impressive 34 combined interceptions and pass breakups.

He wanted to be in Miami.

After Ramsey was traded, he made it known that this was the place he was hoping to land. With teams knowing where he wanted to go, it made the asking price for a top cornerback much less, as he’s probably worth more than a third-round pick and a tight end who has one career reception.

I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening! 🙏🏾@MiamiDolphins LETSGO! 🧡 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 12, 2023

He was once a diehard Miami Hurricanes fan, but that changed.

Lol fun fact: what’s crazy is growing up I was a Miami Hurricane fan… I used to visit & all then they didn’t offer me so I started to hate everything Miami & went to FSU 😂 Then I was a Miami heat fan when Bron was there of course & now I’m a Dolphin fan! 😂 LIFE! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 17, 2023

Ramsey and Tyreek Hill have a history

During this year’s Pro Bowl Games, Ramsey de-cleated Hill despite the game being flag football. That came after the wideout picked Ramsey as the person he’d most like to fight in the sports world before the 2022 season.

Back in 2018, Ramsey called Hill a return specialist, and that’s something that Hill has proven to be much more than, despite still having an impressive ability in that role.

Both players have respect for each other, and their beef is clearly stemming from their competitive natures. Now that they’re on the same team, they’re working toward the same goal.

