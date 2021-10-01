4 Texans players the Bills must game plan for in Week 4

The Buffalo Bills host the Houston Texans in Week 4. The Bills (2-1) are big favorites heading into the game, but that doesn’t mean the Texans (1-2) are some slough.

Houston carries a roster with plenty of talent and Buffalo must be ready for it.

With that, here are four players the Bills must game plan for heading into the weekend:

WR Brandin Cooks

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of who has been under center for the Texans, wide receiver Brandin Cooks has still produced this season. Just last week, Cooks had nine catches for 112 yards in rookie QB Davis Mills’ first start. Clearly the two have some chemistry they’ll want to add to.

RB Mark Ingram III

Texans running back Mark Ingram. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans did not get their run game going at all last week and they’re going to want to improve that moving forward. Mark Ingram was their leading rushing in a stocked backfield in Week 3. He only had 21 yards and the Texans will make sure he has more than that against Buffalo. The Bills will do their best to limit that.

KR Andre Roberts

Texans wide receiver Andre Roberts (19) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The former Bills kick returner has been amongst the best at his craft in recent year. Buffalo wanted to bring Andre Roberts back this offseason and they only let him go because of the salary cap.

DE Whitney Mercilus

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Post-JJ Watt era, the Texans still have Whiney Mercilus on their defense. He’s the top candidate likely to give the Bills offensive line some headache in Week 4. Thankfully without Watt, slowing Mercilus down will be a bit easier.

1

1