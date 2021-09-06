4 Texans who need to perform at a high level in 2021

The Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to kickoff the regular season Sunday, Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium for the first of 17 games.

The expectation outside of Kirby Drive is the team will be competing more for the No. 1 overall pick than they will for a playoff spot. Maybe even general manager Nick Caserio senses as much as he indicated on Sept. 1 to the media that they are more “process oriented” than “results oriented” at this time.

Nevertheless, the players don’t want to be a part of a losing effort and put bad film of themselves out there for personnel departments to look at in 2022. Here are four Texans who need to excel this season.

1. RB Phillip Lindsay

Maybe he just had a down year in 2020 because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and the disruption to his offseason workouts. That challenge has been met in 2021 with teams able to practice at their facilities in the offseason. Can Lindsay get back to his Pro Bowl level, or at least generate 1,000-plus rushing yards? Although the Texans are going with a running back by committee, it would behoove them to have a strong chairman. Lindsay is young enough and effective enough to take that role.

2. G Max Scharping

Scharping appeared to have the left guard job sealed after his rookie season wherein he started 14 games. Then, 2020 happened and he took a step back. The former 2019 second-round pick from Norther Illinois will have to recapture that high level of play he displayed in his rookie season to shore up Houston's offensive line. If the Texans are able to have an effective five-man combination on the offensive line, it could be the foundation for moderate success.

3. DT Maliek Collins

texans-justin-reid-maliek-collins-makes-life-easier

The new Tampa 2 scheme Houston will deploy with new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith provides for interior pressure. Collins has collected 14.5 sacks in his 73 career games. If the former Dallas Cowboys 2016 third-round pick can even play as he did in his rookie year and get 5.0 sacks for the Texans, it will help the defensive line control the line of scrimmage and give Houston a chance each week.

4. S Justin Reid

texans-justin-reid-receivers-pay-toll-come-across

Reid is in a contract year and is playing in a scheme that accentuates his talents. It is now or never for the former 2018 third-round pick, not that he has failed to meet expectations. However, 2021 is the season where he can become a household name across the rest of the NFL, not just a constant pick for every analyst's unsung heroes list.

