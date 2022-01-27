4 Texans who could have breakout seasons in 2022

The Houston Texans made it through the travails of a 4-13 campaign in 2021. The 20th season in franchise history was a forgettable 17-game slate as the Texans were simply moving upfield through time to get to an offseason where they could address key needs with top-100 picks and salary cap space.

Even though Houston will be able to build a better team in 2022, there are still young players from the 2021 roster that have yet to meet their potential, and could do so this season. Along with blue-chip rookies and key free agent signings, such high production could help the Texans contend for a playoff spot.

Here are four players who could have breakout seasons for Houston in 2022.

DT Roy Lopez

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The sixth-rounder from Arizona played all 16 games of his rookie campaign, starting in 15 of them. Lopez generated 31 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, and a fumble recovery. With a full offseason in an NFL strength and conditioning program, and another season in Lovie Smith’s defense, Lopez could blossom into a destructive force on the defensive interior that finally stops the run and collapses the pocket.

DE Jonathan Greenard

jonathan-greenard-evaluates-second-year-texans

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Greenard came close to breaking out in 2021, but the former 2020 third-round pick from Florida stalled out after Week 12 when he earned his last sack. Greenard tallied 8.0 sacks, the most by a Texans defender since 2019 when outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus generate 7.5 to lead the team. The 6-3, 263-pounder played in 12 games compared to 13 his rookie season. If Greenard can stay on the field, he can give the Texans an effective edge rusher to harry opposing quarterbacks.

TE Brevin Jordan

texans-brevin-jordan-advantage-late-season-opportunities

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Darren Fells essentially earned a second contract with Houston for catching seven touchdowns as a big red zone threat in 2019. Jordan, a fifth-round pick from Miami from last year, can grow into that role. Through nine games, two of which he started, Jordan caught three touchdown passes and was a nascent security blanket for fellow rookie, quarterback Davis Mills. At 6-3, 245 pounds, Jordan could be an athletic target to move the chains or cap off drives with touchdowns.

QB Davis Mills

texans-justin-reid-davis-mills-top-rookie-class

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

If the Texans make Mills the starter and give him all of the attention a starting quarterback gets in offseason workouts and training camp, the third-round pick from Stanford can develop into a clear cut QB1. The last five games showed Mills can learn from his mistakes, doesn’t get flustered, and is fabulous throwing the deep ball. It all depends on what kind of coach and offensive philosophy Houston picks that determines what kind of a shot Mills gets in 2022.

