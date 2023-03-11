4 TEs the Dolphins should consider signing in free agency

Entering the 2023 offseason, the Miami Dolphins have already moved on from one of their tight ends, releasing Cethan Carter to save cap space before the start of the league year.

Mike Gesicki is also set to hit the market on March 15, leaving an opening for Miami’s top spot on the roster. While Durham Smythe technically outsnapped Gesicki in 2022, he clearly isn’t as talented as the Penn State product.

With that said, the Dolphins may opt to scour the free agent market for a veteran tight end to fill the hole left by Gesicki in 2023 and beyond. Here are a few names they could look at:

Dalton Schultz

If the Dolphins are going to spend big on the tight end position in free agency, Schultz would be the guy to receive it.

Schultz, like Gesicki, was franchised last season by the Dallas Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick brought in 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Since taking over for Jason Witten in 2020, Schultz has totaled 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns on 198 receptions.

Foster Moreau

With Darren Waller missing time this season, Moreau was able to capitalize, setting career highs in receptions (33) and yards (420) while finding the end zone twice.

Moreau has been Las Vegas’ blocking tight end in recent years, however, he had the worst run-blocking season of his career in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Josh Oliver

Oliver, 25, has been behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore, who’s a capable pass-catcher and run-blocker. In 2022, the San Jose State product put up career highs in receptions (14), receiving yards (149) and touchdowns (two).

He won’t cost a ton of money, and if he’s going to be the best blocking tight end in the league, as he was by PFF metrics in 2022, he’ll be someone Miami will want to look at.

Trevon Wesco

Wesco, 27, was claimed by the Chicago Bears during last preseason roster cuts, as the New York Jets sent him to waivers.

Behind Cole Kmet, Wesco didn’t get a ton of work in the receiving game (two receptions for 26 yards), but he’s proven to be a capable blocker (68.5 PFF grade in 2022 on 126 run-blocking snaps).

With some experience playing fullback as well, his versatility may allow him to fit various roles in Miami.

