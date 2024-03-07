4 Tennessee football storylines to monitor during Vols' spring practice

We're talking about practice. Spring practice.

Tennessee will begin spring workouts on March 18. Let the Nico Iamaleava era take hold. Iamaleava's performance in his first career start, a bowl victory against Iowa, has Vols fans feeling optimistic about the 2024 season.

The quarterback position being in capable hands could put Tennessee on a path toward College Football Playoff contention – but only if the Vols address a few important areas this spring.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's Adam Sparks highlight four storylines to monitor throughout the Vols' spring, which will culminate with the spring game on April 13.

Who are Tennessee football's starters in the secondary?

Tennessee returns no starters in its secondary and said farewell to several backups, too. The Vols combated this by adding three transfer defensive backs. Along with them, prepare for a bit of a youth movement in the secondary.

Likely starters include Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy and two returners: safety Andre Turrentine and nickelback Jourdan Thomas. That still would leave two openings. The cornerback spot opposite McCoy is one to monitor.

Transfers matter on both sides of the ball

Tennessee added several transfers, but three, in particular, seem key. The aforementioned McCoy will be counted on in the secondary after performing well as an Oregon State freshman. LSU transfer Lance Heard needs to emerge as a dependable starting offensive tackle. And Tulane transfer Chris Brazzell II is expected to boost the receiving corps.

Complementary pass rusher to James Pearce?

The Vols know what they’re getting out of James Pearce. He’s an NFL-caliber pass rusher. No longer, though, will Tyler Baron be opposite of Pearce. So, who's the complementary force to put heat on opposing quarterbacks?

A key name to watch: Tyre West. He logged 1½ sacks in the Citrus Bowl.

Nico Iamaleava’s progress toward becoming a complete quarterback

In his first career start, Iamaleava teased his potential. He’s plenty athletic, and he’ll make plays with his legs. Arm talent isn’t an issue, either. He’s got good poise and instincts.

But, he’ll have to show he can make all the throws and operate full-field progressions. Also, Iowa sacked Iamaleava six times in the Citrus Bowl. He’ll need to get rid of the ball more quickly.

