4 teams still interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson requested a trade in late January, and the speculation intensified as to where he would play his fifth NFL season.

When the sexual assault lawsuits hit in March, during the advent of free agency, the trade rumors froze. Instead, the focus has become whether Watson will even play a down in 2021 with pending litigation and the NFL subsequently investigating.

The three-time Pro Bowler continues to work out with his personal quarterback trainer, and seems intent on playing in 2021 — obviously not in Houston.

Here are four NFL teams that would still be interested in making a deal for Watson, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

1. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have pillaged the Texans already. Why not acquire their franchise quarterback? The move would involve a first-round pick and 2020 first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa. It could involve a significant piece other than quarterback if third-round pick Davis Mills shows any promise.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers shipped off Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos and traded for New York Jets 2018 first-round bust Sam Darnold. In the first round of this year's draft, with Justin Fields still on the board, Carolina went with cornerback Jaycee Horn. Clearly the Panthers' quarterbacks are placeholders for someone, even if it isn't necessarily Watson.

3. Denver Broncos

The Broncos acquired Bridgewater and are committed to Lock. However, they would be willing to upgrade to a superstar at quarterback. Denver has bee linked to the Aaron Rodgers fiasco as well. The Broncos know that if they can get a franchise quarterback in the Mile High City, they can effectively challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles could have the draft capital to pull it off. Not only will they have two first-round picks in 2022, but if Carson Wentz in Indianapolis plays 75% of their snaps, or the Colts make the playoffs with Wentz playing 70% of those snaps, Philadelphia's second from Indy becomes a first. The Eagles can move on from the Jalen Hurts era and have a real franchise quarterback to dominate the NFC East.

