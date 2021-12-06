4 teams who could use the Texans’ defense

The Houston Texans are 2-10 on the year after their 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 at NRG Stadium.

Even though the Texans are in the midst of another double-digit loss season, their second straight for the first time since 2005-06, there are still some elements on the team that don’t reflect their record.

Take the defense. Houston’s defense entered Week 13 as the sixth-best in the NFL in terms of takeaways with 20. They even got a fumble recovery against the Colts despite the loss.

Houston also entered the league with the eighth-most tackles for loss with 55.

The run defense could still use work as they give up 4.5 yards per carry, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL. But no unit is exactly perfect.

Here are four NFL offenses that, if paired with the Texans’ defense, could be better than they are.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals have nascent talent on offense with second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and his assortment of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati could use an opportunistic defense that got the ball back for the offense. Entering Week 13, the Bengals generated 14 takeaways, tied for the 16th-fewest in the NFL.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons don’t have a running game to speak of, but they still have a competent quarterback in Matt Ryan along with two weapons in rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Calvin Ridley. Cordarrelle Patterson is also having a monster year in terms of scrimmage yards. The Falcons defense has generated 11 takeaways entering Week 13, tied for the sixth-fewest in the league.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks defense has produced just 10 takeaways entering Week 13, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. Russell Wilson needs weapons all right — on the other side of the ball. The Seahawks were competitive throughout his tenure when they had an opportunistic defense and a dominant running game. Wilson could have at least one of those.

Story continues

4. New York Jets

texans-jets-everything-we-know-21-14-loss

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

What happens when you pair two of the worst teams in the NFL together? You get team that could be in the hunt for a wildcard spot. Despite the fact the Jets gave Tyrod Taylor trouble in Week 12, New York still entered Week 13 as the second-worst defense in terms of takeaways with just nine. If Zach Wilson had a defense that was giving him the ball back, he might not feel as much pressure to deliver on every drive.

1

1