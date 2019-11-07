4 Teams that Cam Newton could Play for in 2020

Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, and both Carolina states, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton 2019-20 season has ended as he continues to attempt to rehab from a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot that ended his 2018-19 season prematurely. With only one year left on his current deal with the team and the continued success of second-year QB Kyle Allen, rumors have swirled about team trading for the injured star come to the off-season. If the Panthers are shopping Newton, here are four teams that could certainly use his services.

Related:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cam Newton Sues Over 'Dabbing' Video Game, Demands $800K

Buffalo Bills

The defense of the Buffalo Bills has been its strong point over the past three seasons, which saw them earn a postseason berth back in 2017. Last year, under rookie Josh Allen, the team struggled, but Allen did show some sparks here and there. This year, the defense is as good as its ever been and, Allen has shown his inexperience on the field, looking solid one quarter and struggling the next. If Buffalo wishes to cash in quick and make a postseason run for the 2020-21 season, the team could pull the plug of Allen and trade for a veteran in Netwon, who's game is just Josh Allen but better, so it would not be much adjustment to the offense.

Tennessee Titans

Almost mirroring the Bills, the Titans are a strong defensive team that has made the postseason recently but has a lot of questions at the quarterback position. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has been bitten by the injury bug during his young career and has not also shown to be able to be a franchise quarterback. Despite the team has had more years with Mariota than the Bills has had to look at Josh Allen, they could pull the trade trigger just as fast as Buffalo.

Denver Broncos

Story continues

It has been three years since Peyton Manning retired from the Broncos and the NFL. In that span, Denver has been unable to find a quality successor for the future Hall of Famer and with team president John Elway on the hot seat for his inability to solve the QB position, he could be more willing to trade Newton. Ironic, seeing that Manning's final game was his Super Bowl victory over Cam and the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears

It is an accepted theory around the NFL that the Chicago Bears is one quality quarterback away from becoming a Super Bowl contending team. The Bears boast a defense that has been compared to their legendary defenses in the 1960s and their 46 Defense in the mid-1980s. Head coach Matt Nagy has been one of the more creative offensive minds in the league recently. The big issue for the team has been the inconsistent play of quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Despite this, the team found themselves in the playoffs last season and fighting for another postseason berth this year. This is not a guaranteed spot however, due to the troubles on the offensive side of the ball. Troubles that could be potentially mitigated with a signal caller of the quality and skill of one Cam Newton.