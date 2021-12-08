4 teams who should acquire former Texans LB Zach Cunningham

The Houston Texans released linebacker Zach Cunningham. Although the club signed their former 2017 second-round pick from Vanderbilt to a four-year, $58 million extension ahead of the 2020 season, the discipline issues were not enough to justify keeping around Cunningham.

Cunningham will first go through waivers before becoming a free agent. Here are four teams who should look to acquire Cunningham, regardless of whether it is via waiver system or outright free agency.

1. Tennessee Titans

Before taking the job as the Tennessee Titans’ coach, Mike Vrabel was the defensive coordinator for the Texans in Cunningham’s rookie year. Vrabel knows what Cunningham can bring to the defense, and has seen him twice a year as well. Tennessee has been a rescue spot for other former Texans such as cornerback Johnathan Joseph, edge defender Jadeveon Clowney, and offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are constantly in a “win now” mode and aren’t afraid to add pieces that could push them over the top. Adding Cunningham would help the run defense become absolutely stifling as Los Angeles gives up 3.8 yards per carry (second-best) and gives up 100.4 yards per game (seventh-best).

3. Green Bay Packers

The Packers took a chance on former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith, but he was past his expiration date. The Packers also signed former Texans outside linebacker turned defensive end in Whitney Mercilus. Cunningham would be able to deliver athletically what they hoped they could get with Smith, and there already is precedent the Packers’ scouting department has a thing for Texans linebackers.

4. New England Patriots

The Patriots were high on Cunningham when he was coming out of Vanderbilt, and Bill Belichick has seen him every year since. New England keeps extensive notes on players they have scouted. The question is whether or not their scouting report matches what Cunningham has shown to date — or, whether they can help him reach his potential they saw ahead of the 2017 NFL draft.

