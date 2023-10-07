4 takeaways from Wisconsin football's 24-13 victory over Rutgers include Jackson Acker's breakout game at running back

MADISON – Luke Fickell’s first Wisconsin team still has a few warts that require some makeup to hide from Big Ten foes.

Nevertheless, the Badgers continue to find ways to stack victories, and after their 24-13 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, they still appear to be the most complete team in the West Division.

UW (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) remained the lone West Division team with a perfect league mark by controlling Rutgers’ rushing attack for the entire game and getting a handful of big plays on both sides of the ball.

Braelon Allen’s 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter capped a 39-yard drive, after UW’s defense recorded a three and out, and helped the Badgers take a 10-0 lead.

Ricardo Hallman’s brilliant interception and 95-yard return for a touchdown with four seconds left in the first half stymied Rutgers’ best scoring chance and helped UW take a 17-0 halftime lead.

BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Here are more highlights and comments from UW’s victory:

Jackson Acker, filling in for injured tailback Chez Mellusi, provides a needed spark for UW's offense

With Chez Mellusi (leg) expected to miss the rest of the season, the UW staff turned to Verona High School graduate Jackson Acker to complement Allen.

Acker rushed six times for 44 yards and added one catch for 6 yards in the opening half. He finished with 65 yards on 13 carries and had two catches for 14 yards.

Fickell said before the season he hopes to see Allen average about 18 carries per game and the junior rushed 21 times for 101 yards and a touchdown Saturday.

Mike Tressel's defense suffocated Rutgers' ground game

The Scarlet Knights came in third in the Big Ten in rushing at 195.2 yards per game. Their offense runs through tailback Kyle Monangai and quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who is inconsistent throwing the ball.

Rutgers was held to 41 rushing yards on 15 attempts in the opening half as UW built a 17-0 lead. The Scarlet Knights finished with 64 yards on 22 attempts.

Monangai came in at 5.4 yards per carry. He finished with 16 yards on eight carries.

Tanner Mordecai, UW's offense must execute more efficiently

UW’s offense scored on its first three possessions at Purdue to set the tone in a 38-17 victory. Phil Longo’s unit struggled from the start Saturday against Rutgers and scored three times on 11 full possessions.

The Badgers also lost two fumbles, one by Braelon Allen and one by tight end Hayden Rucci.

Mordecai again made plays with his feet. However, he missed on a handful of throws, his receivers had a few drops and the running game was just OK.

UW had the ball at the Rutgers 43 late in the third quarter and failed to pick up a yard on both third and fourth down.

Acker got the ball both times and Rutgers then drove 57 yards for a touchdown.

Jordan Turner, Jake Chaney once again form UW's No. 1 pairing at inside linebacker

As they did at Purdue, Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney got the start at inside linebacker for UW.

Maema Njongmeta, who started 11 of 13 games last season and the first three games this season, was the odd man out at Purdue. He got in for just one play, in the final two minutes.

Njongmeta got into the game for two series in the first half and played sparingly in the second half.

It appears the staff has decided Chaney is the better option than Njongmeta.

Turner finished with four tackles. Njongmeta and Chaney added two apiece.

