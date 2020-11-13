4 takeaways from Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ press conference

1. Cooks respects Deshaun Watson's high level of play

Watson has thrown multiple touchdown passes the past six weeks and has compiled 100.0-plus passer rating games in the same span. Cooks has been impressed with the way Watson has played winning football, even though the team hasn't exactly reflected that with a 2-6 record. "You talk about a guy that’s been consistent and special week in and week out," Cooks said. "With everything that’s been going on, it’s unfortunate because our record doesn’t show it, but that’s a guy that’s coming to play every Sunday. My expectations, it’s been exactly what I thought it would be and that’s playing with a special quarterback.”

2. Cooks has confidence in Duke Johnson

Johnson is going to be the starting running back against the Cleveland Browns as starter David Johnson will be out with a concussion. Cooks has seen enough from Duke Johnson to know he can carry the load in Cleveland. "He’s shifty," Cooks said. "Typically, the first man is not bringing him down. To be able to make guys miss the way that he does, is awesome to see, really.” Johnson added 16 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown in relief of David Johnson in the 27-25 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

3. Cooks considers Will Fuller an 'assassin'

Cooks may lead the Texans with 37 catches, but Fuller leads the team with 590 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The former New Orleans Saint, New England Patriot, and Los Angeles Ram has seen Fuller play with more confidence throughout the first eight games of the regular season. "He’s been playing very confident, very consistent," said Cooks. "He’s on fire and you love to see that from your teammates.” What stands out to Cooks about Fuller's play is the former 2016 first-round pick from Notre Dame doesn't crow much, even though he has the talent and production of a No. 1 receiver. "I think just how he’s not a guy that talks very much," Cooks said. "He’s very quiet. He’s like a silent assassin. He doesn’t say too much but goes out there and he does his job and he does it at a high level. All you can do is respect that.”

4. Taking it a day at a time means one win at a time

The Texans have a huge hole to climb out of at 2-6. The pressure to win four games at once is on them each week, and the doubt of ever getting to .500 by season's end has to be a raincloud that hangs over their heads. Cooks believes the secret to getting out of trouble is to win each day. "I think the biggest thing is to continue that hope that we already have to go out there," said Cooks. "At the end of the day, just focus on one day at a time and one game at a time. If we can do that, if we look into the future and we look back and we did that, I think that sets us up to do something special.”