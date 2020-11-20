4 takeaways from Texans ILB Zach Cunningham’s Week 11 press conference

1. The run defense is improving

Cunningham believes the run defense for Houston, which ranks as the worst in the NFL by yards per game (167.4) and yards per carry (5.2), has made some improvements in the past few weeks.

“I feel like we’ve come a long way through this season with our run defense," Cunningham said. "Guys are more confident in what they’re able to do and their abilities. I feel like we’ll definitely be able to slow down their offense and the run game.”

From Weeks 7-10, the Texans have given up the 10th-most yards (442) and the ninth-most yards per carry (4.65).

2. Cunningham has played better

The former 2017 second-round pick believes that his play over the last couple games has gotten better. "I feel like I’ve played good," said Cunningham. "I mean, I had a few good games right next to each other.” In Week 9's 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cunningham provided seven combined tackles, 1.0 sack, and a pass breakup. In Week 10's 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Cunningham collected 14 combined tackles.

3. What will the Patriots offense look like?

Cunningham knows the Patriots offense is going to be totally different than anything he has faced in his previous three meetings with the AFC East club. With no Tom Brady under center throwing to Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots have had to remake their offense. "Not having Brady, not having Gronk playing across from us, just going to be more of a running game," Cunningham said. "That’s what I’m expecting.”

4. Houston must gang tackle Cam Newton

At 6-5, 245 pounds, Newton is a behemoth to bring down, and it will take a group effort if the former NFL MVP takes off running.

"Everybody gang tackling," Newton said. "He’s obviously made a name for himself running the ball as a quarterback. I think it’s going to take everybody doing their job, everybody getting around the ball.”

Newton has been most effective in the red zone where all nine of his rushing touchdowns have been scores with seven of them coming inside the 5-yard line.