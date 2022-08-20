4 takeaways from the Texans’ first-team offense against the Rams

The Houston Texans played their first team offense for the entire first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the second preseason game Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Texans had six drives where they could evaluate how well the offense was doing. Houston also had a less difficult challenge as the Texans’ offense was going up against the second and third teamers of the Rams, as opposed to Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner, and Jalen Ramsey.

Here are four takeaways from the Texans’ first-team offense as they had the entire first half of work against the Rams in the second preseason tilt.

1. Offensive line needs its studs

Quarterback Davis Mills took two sacks and had to deal with pressure from the Rams’ second-team defensive line. The run game also had a 3.4 yards per carry, a throwback to last year’s season total. Who knows how bad it could have gone if All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was actually playing?

It is worth noting that the Texans similarly were without two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and first-round guard Kenyon Green. The Texans may have been able to have more push in the running game and protection in the passing game if Tunsil and Green were in the lineup.

2. No place for Dameon Pierce yet

The Texans had Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead take all of the carries in the first half. Mack looked similar to his Indianapolis Colts self with eight carries for 29 yards, a 3.6 yards per carry average. Burkhead had a 2.5 yards per carry as he took two rushes for five yards.

Rookie Dameon Pierce was not with the first team taking carries. Fans still have to wonder what the run game could look like with the freshest legs on the team running behind the best offensive line.

3. QB Davis Mills playing it safe

The stat line for Mills was a solid 10-of-17 for 96 yards and a touchdown. Mills also took two sacks, and posted a 94.2 passer rating. The former 2021 third-round pick’s philosophy of “can’t go broke turning a profit” only works if the run game is effective, but it had its struggles against the Rams.

4. Big play possibility is real

Even though Mills plays it safe, he has the capability of having the offense as quick strike as it was three seasons ago.

Take the final drive of the first half. Houston gets the ball with 40 seconds left at their own 25-yard line. Mills leads the offense in seven plays, coursing 60 yards, to score a touchdown — all thanks to hitting Phillip Dorsett on a 32-yard pass up to the Rams’ 33-yard line. An unnecessary roughness penalty moved Houston further to the Rams’ 18-yard line with seven seconds left in the half. It was all Mills needed as he threw the jump ball to Nico Collins, who hauled in the touchdown to give Houston a 7-6 lead at halftime.

Mills and the first-team offense have big play ability; they don’t live and die by it like other incarnations of the Texans’ offense.

