4 takeaways from Steelers WR Diontae Johnson’s contract extension

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached an agreement with wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a two-year contract extension worth up to $39.5 million with incentives and keeps him on the team through the 2024 season. This is huge for Johnson and the Steelers in an offseason of big contracts. Here are our big takeaways.

The contract fits everyone

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With the way the wide receiver market has exploded this offseason, getting Johson for what the Steelers paid is shrewd. Johnson got a nice raise for this season but will play below what the franchise tag for the next three seasons which is always a win in this inflated market. Plus, it gives Johnson a chance to early an even bigger deal in the elusive third contract in just three seasons.

Gets Johnson back on the field

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Johnson made it clear he was fine with doing his hold-in right up until the start of the regular season. This would have not only set him back as a player but would have created a hardship on an offense working in a new starting quarterback.

Johnson still has work to do on his game

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

A big reason the Steelers felt no sense of obligation to overpay for Johnson in part because he is still a work in progress at the position. Johnson drops more passes than the NFL counts and they are often the easy ones. Johnson also needs to expand his route tree to be included among the very best at the position.

Football can be the focus

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson’s extension was the third big contract the Steelers paid out this offseason and should be the last. This is the most important preseason of head coach Mike Tomlin’s tenure with the Steelers and this removes what should be the final possible distraction.

