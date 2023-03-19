4 takeaways from the Steelers signing G Isaac Seumalo

On Saturday night the news came out that the Pittsburgh Steelers were signing former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract. Here are four big takeaways from the move.

Kendrick Green is done

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

I had high hopes for Kendrick Green when the Steelers drafted him but he was miscast as a center as a rookie and lost far too much ground to catch up. The team has moved on from him going back to last season and adding Seumalo is the move that will send him packing.

Is Mason Cole bad?

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Adding one guard in free agency made sense. Nate Herbig to replace Kevin Dotson. But where does Seumalo fit? Does he start at left tackle and Herbig competes to be a center with Maso Cole? Cole played well in the second half of the season and hasn’t really viewed that as a position of need.

Draft needs shift again

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

By signing two free-agent guards to starter money, it is hard to see the Steelers using a pick in the first two days on a guard. This means the team can focus on other positions like offensive tackle and edge rusher.

The Andy Weidl influence is strong

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

It is no coincidence the two offensive linemen the Steelers signed so far in free agency are former Philadelphia Eagles. New assistant general manager Andy Weidl worked with both guys and this really illustrates early just how much influence he is going to have on the makeup of this roster.

