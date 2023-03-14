4 takeaways from the Steelers signing of CB Patrick Peterson

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers made several big signings in free agency. After one day of unofficial free agency this time around, the Steelers lost and found a starting cornerback. Here are our takeaways from the addition of Patrick Peterson.

More scheme versatility

One of the best things about Cameron Sutton was his ability to interchange inside and outside in coverage. Peterson brings that same level of versatility and should be able to give the Steelers more options in terms of winning matchups, especially in the slot.

Man coverage specialist

Here is a remarkable stat about Peterson from last season. He played 111 man coverage snaps and was only targeted nine times. Also in those 111 snaps, he only allowed three receptions for 30 yards.

Very manageable contract

According to Pro Football Network, the two-year contract Peterson got is basically a one-year deal with a one-year option. In 2023, Peterson will make $7.15 million and the team has a voidable option for 2024 that would pay Peterson $6.85 million. A bargain compared to what Sutton got from the Lions.

Draft needs largely unchanged

There will be a great deal of debate about how soon the Steelers should draft a cornerback in the 2023 NFL draft but adding Peterson should put people’s minds at ease about using the No. 17 overall pick on a cornerback if the team has a better option at a team of greater need.

