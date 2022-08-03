4 takeaways from the Steelers QB battle so far

The biggest story out of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is the position battle between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. It has been a mixed bag so far and here are our big takeaways so far.

Every guy has looked great. . .and not so great

As we said, drills have been a mixed bag for all three guys. Before the pads went on, the rookie Pickett looked the worst of the bunch and Mason Rudolph has really stood out. Since the pads have come on, Pickett has been better and Rudolph and even Trubisky have faded some.

Skill position players matter

If you really dig into the good and bad reps of each quarterback, there’s a common thread here. The quarterbacks who are throwing to the first team look better. Funny how that works. The Steelers have some incredibly deep skill players so the quarterback who wins the starting job should have plenty to work with.

None of these guys are the answer this season

Fans need to brace themselves for a season filled with ups and downs and no matter which of these guys win the job, don’t look for things to be great in 2022. The entire regular season is going to be something of a tryout for 2023 with the final record being somewhat secondary.

Preseason is going to be fun

For the first time since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach, he and his offensive staff are going to have to put in some work in preseason. And completely change up how they handle quarterback reps in preseason.

