4 takeaways from the Steelers pre-draft visits

The past week has been incredibly busy for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to host NFL draft prospects for visits. We haven’t hit the full 30 yet but with just over half of the visits in the book, here are four takeaways from the players who have been in. Be sure to keep up with all the visits right here on our tracker.

The team isn't sold on Mason Cole

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Judging by the volume of interior offensive linemen the Steelers are scouting, this team isn’t sold on Mason Cole. Cole was signed last offseason to replace Kendrick Green as the starting center. He didn’t play poorly but clearly, the Steelers are looking for an upgrade. The team is even scouting guards, perhaps as a way to replace James Daniels at guard and allow him to move inside to center.

Future planning at cornerback

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers signed Patrick Peterson to replace Cameron Sutton and the Steelers shouldn’t see a huge dropoff in 2023. But Peterson has said he plans to play two seasons and head coach Mike Tomlin noted Peterson could play some safety as well. With all that in mind, the Steelers are scouting a wide range of guys from players who can start year one and others a year away from a starting spot.

Free agency set the need for offensive tackle in the draft

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With teams paying so much for free-agent tackles, the Steelers instead focused the free agency on the interior offensive line and are instead scouting offensive tackles.

Steelers eyeing mid-round wide receiver

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has to find a No. 3 receiver but with this franchise’s track record of finding mid-round guys who turn into stars, there’s no panic here. Everyone the Steelers are looking at are Day Two players with tons of upside.

