4 takeaways from the Steelers latest round of roster cuts
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made their second round of roster cuts. The team trimmed their training camp roster from 85 to 80 and there were some surprises among the moves. Here are our takeaways from the releases.
Mason Rudolph is here to stay
There was a thought that the Steelers drafting Chris Oladokun meant Mason Rudolph was on the way out. But Rudolph has played far too well to release and made Oladokun expendable.
Hamilcar Rashed is impressing
The release of Genard Avery came as a suprise given his NFL experience but it says more about how well Hamilcar Rashed has played since joining the teams.
Nick Sciba needs a team
Kicker Nick Sciba was rock solid in training camp and the preseason but knew he was always playing for a shot with another team as long as Chris Boswell was around. Nevertheless, Sciba should get a shot somewhere.
Cutting a draft pick early is a bad sign
It’s never a good sign when a team cuts a draft pick this early. Most pundits questioned the Steelers using a seventh-round pick on a second quarterback in the same draft when the team had so many other pressing needs.