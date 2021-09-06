4 takeaways from the Steelers first regular-season depth chart

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers updated their official depth chart in preparation for their first game of the regular season. Here are our four big takeaways from the first depth chart.

2 rookies to start on the offensive line

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh will start rookie center Kendrick Green and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. are both slated to their first NFL starts this week. Moore has been a star in the preseason and with Zach Banner on IR, the coaches moved Chuks Okorafor to the right side and plugged Moore in at left tackle. Green had been inching toward the starting center spot the last few weeks.

Co-starters at tight end

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers have Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth listed as starting tight ends. This might only be symbolic but it tells me we should expect to see just as much of the rookie Freiermuth as we will Ebron.

No nickelback listed

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

During the preseason Pittsburgh had a spot on their depth chart to indicate who the nickelback would be. Now the Steelers have chosen to delete that line leaving it up in the air how they will handle their sub-package defense. We've said that we expect Pittsburgh to keep things simple and just sliding Cameron Sutton inside and bring James Pierre in as the other boundary cornerback until Ahkello Witherspoon is ready to play more snaps.

Alex Highsmith starting at outside linebacker

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

Ok, this one might seem a little obvious but with no official announcement there was always the chance head coach Mike Tomlin would give the starting spot to veteran Melvin Ingram instead. It's great the Steelers are running with Highsmith who looks poised for a huge second season.

1

1