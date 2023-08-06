4 takeaways from the Seahawks’ Friday night mock game at Lumen Field

Kole Musgrove
·3 min read

The Seattle Seahawks completed their annual mock game on Friday. It was a usual showdown before the preseason truly gets underway and the team will have to begin preparing for the Minnesota Vikings.

While there typically is not much to gleam from this sort of function, there are still takeaways of note. In fact, here are four of them:

Injuries strike secondary depth

As I have stated once, I’ve stated a thousand times, and will do so a thousand more… injuries are easily the worst part of the offseason. Unfortunately, injuries struck at Seattle’s cornerback depth.

Andrew Whitaker, a former Division III standout from Washington University in St. Louis, suffered a season ending injury already. It was going to be an uphill climb to make the roster, but under Pete Carroll anything is possible. Now, a blow to the depth of what looks to be one of the better secondaries in football.

Quarterbacks look sharp

This year, the Seattle Seahawks are not engaging in a quarterback competition. Geno Smith is the bonafide starter, and Drew Lock will be the backup. However, this does not mean we shouldn’t praise all the quarterbacks on the roster with strong play.

As suspected, Smith and the starting offense looked sharp against the second string defense. But Lock and the second team offense did do damage against the starting defense. In the end, it was a solid day for Seahawk signal callers.

Artie Burns wants to be a Seahawk

The former first round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers did not make much of an impact for the Seattle Seahawks last year – only appearing in three games. But don’t count cornerback Artie Burns out just yet.

The former Steeler and Bear returned to Seattle on a one year deal and actually had a nice performance during the mock game. With Whitaker unfortunately sidelined for 2023, there is an opening available for Burns to make a roster spot.

Boye Mafe living up to Carroll's praise

Earlier this week, head coach Pete Carroll was nothing but complimentary of second year player Boye Mafe. According to Carroll, Mafe is the most improved player since last season. During the mock game, Mafe made his coach proud with another strong performance.

Mafe actually “sacked” Drew Lock accidentally, forcing a fumble. While this was not necessarily supposed to happen on Friday, I’m sure all will be forgiven if this happens during the regular season.

