4 takeaways from the Seahawks’ Friday night mock game at Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks completed their annual mock game on Friday. It was a usual showdown before the preseason truly gets underway and the team will have to begin preparing for the Minnesota Vikings.

While there typically is not much to gleam from this sort of function, there are still takeaways of note. In fact, here are four of them:

Injuries strike secondary depth

As I have stated once, I’ve stated a thousand times, and will do so a thousand more… injuries are easily the worst part of the offseason. Unfortunately, injuries struck at Seattle’s cornerback depth.

Andrew Whitaker, a former Division III standout from Washington University in St. Louis, suffered a season ending injury already. It was going to be an uphill climb to make the roster, but under Pete Carroll anything is possible. Now, a blow to the depth of what looks to be one of the better secondaries in football.

#Seahawks rookie corner Andrew Whitaker had an unfortunate setback, injuring his patellar tendon and will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the damage, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 5, 2023

Quarterbacks look sharp

This year, the Seattle Seahawks are not engaging in a quarterback competition. Geno Smith is the bonafide starter, and Drew Lock will be the backup. However, this does not mean we shouldn’t praise all the quarterbacks on the roster with strong play.

As suspected, Smith and the starting offense looked sharp against the second string defense. But Lock and the second team offense did do damage against the starting defense. In the end, it was a solid day for Seahawk signal callers.

This obviously means a lot less compared to last year's mock game, when Geno Smith and Drew Lock were competing for the starting job, but here are the QB stats from tonight: pic.twitter.com/zdRwOcP6x8 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2023

Artie Burns wants to be a Seahawk

The former first round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers did not make much of an impact for the Seattle Seahawks last year – only appearing in three games. But don’t count cornerback Artie Burns out just yet.

The former Steeler and Bear returned to Seattle on a one year deal and actually had a nice performance during the mock game. With Whitaker unfortunately sidelined for 2023, there is an opening available for Burns to make a roster spot.

Artie Burns is competing for a roster spot at CB and he's helping his case tonight. Already has three passes defensed in the first half of the Seahawks' mock game while facing the No. 1 offense. The 2016 first-round pick of the Steelers returned in May on a minimum-salary deal. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2023

Boye Mafe living up to Carroll's praise

Earlier this week, head coach Pete Carroll was nothing but complimentary of second year player Boye Mafe. According to Carroll, Mafe is the most improved player since last season. During the mock game, Mafe made his coach proud with another strong performance.

Mafe actually “sacked” Drew Lock accidentally, forcing a fumble. While this was not necessarily supposed to happen on Friday, I’m sure all will be forgiven if this happens during the regular season.

Second-year OLB Boye Mafe laughed guiltily about his strip sack of Drew Lock, as QBs weren't supposed to be hit. "That was not planned. I did not try to do that." Accident or not, it was a continuation of Mafe's strong camp. He's vying for the starting job opposite Uchenna Nwosu. pic.twitter.com/81G2hkhydo — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2023

