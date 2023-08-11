4 takeaways from the Seahawks’ 24-13 preseason win over Vikings

Week one of the 2023 preseason is officially in the books for the Seattle Seahawks, who treated the 12th Man to a 24-13 victory on Thursday night. For the first time since January, Seahawks football is back, and there is plenty to talk about.

Ultimately, there is not much substance to gleam from a preseason opener. It is typically rough, ungraceful football. But, it is football nonetheless, and there is plenty to talk about.

Below are 4 takeaways from Seattle’s first victory – exhibition or not – of the 2023 season.

Drew Lock looked sharp

This preseason will look a little different than last year’s when there was a legitimate quarterback battle. Now, Geno Smith is solidified as the starter and Drew Lock will be backing up. As expected, Smith did not play at all. Instead, Lock got the lion’s share of the snaps, playing well the first three quarters.

Lock completed 17-of-24 passes for 191 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Lock’s first touchdown was an absolute laser into triple coverage to find Easop Winston Jr. for the first Seattle points.

Not for nothing, undrafted rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers had a strong night. Ahlers was a perfect 4-for-4 passing for 43 yards and a passing touchdown, as well as 26 yards on the ground.

Jake Bobo wants a roster spot

The top of Seattle’s wide receiver corps seems to be pretty set in stone. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are definitely going to be the top three options. But after them? Opportunity is knocking for someone to step up.

On Thursday night, undrafted rookie receiver Jake Bobo seemed to answer the door. Bobo led the team with 53 yards on only three receptions, and scored the go-ahead touchdown just before the 4th quarter.

With Dee Eskridge suspended for the first six games of the season, there does seem to be an opening for someone to make their case for a roster spot at this position.

WR Cade Johnson left in a stretcher, but appears to be in stable condition

Yet again, I am saying how injuries are easily the worst part of sports – especially at this time of the year. A scary scene unfolded early at Lumen Field, as wide receiver Cade Johnson was carted off in a stretcher and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Johnson is reportedly in stable condition, and his trip to Harborview is being seen as precautionary.

Still, it’s not what you want to see at any point. We will continue to update as necessary.

Fortunately, the Seahawks seemed to survive their preseason opener without any other significant injuries.

Penalties took center stage

The first week of the preseason is always rough. It is not just the first action for fans and players, but referees as well. The preseason is defined by ugly football, thanks in part to an overabundance of yellow laundry being tossed on the field. Thursday night was no different.

The Seahawks were flagged nine times for 65 yards, while Minnesota picked up five penalties for 34 yards themselves. Ultimately, referees are more likely to throw flags they otherwise might not at this point to help them get in action and for player safety.

Regardless, it did slow the game down, and I imagine head coach Pete Carroll will make cleaning up the penalties a focus this week at practice.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire