4 takeaways from Seahawks 19-15 loss to Packers in preseason finale

The 2023 preseason is officially in the books. The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their exhibition games with a 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday. It was a mostly sluggish affair between two teams with backups playing, but Seattle made things interesting late.

Now the focus shifts to finding out who makes the final roster, getting healthy, and preparing for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

Seattle ends the preseason with a 2-1 record, improving on an 0-3 record from last year, and having a winning record for the first time since 2019.

Jake Bobo really, REALLY wants a roster spot

I have written about undrafted rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo in this spot for three straight weeks now. Easily the MVP of the preseason for the Seahawks, Bobo arguably turned the most heads of any Seattle player. Bobo hauled in two receptions for 27 yards on Saturday, but one was for a touchdown to get the Seahawks on the board.

Seattle’s wide receiver depth is going to be tested early on, leaving an opportunity for someone like Bobo to step up.

Run defense is still a concern

The biggest weakness for the Seahawks in 2022 was their run defense. Seattle made moves in the offseason to try to bolster their defensive front, but so far the returns aren’t looking swell. Against the Packers, the Seahawks were gashed on the ground for 164 yards on 45 total carries. Seattle’s defense held strong overall, and had crucial 4th down stops, but major improvement is still needed.

Pash rush struggled to bring opposing QB's down

The Seahawks’ pass rush has looked strong at times this preseason, but struggled mightily against the Packers. Not for lack of effort, however. Seattle’s defensive linemen were causing pressure, but could not find a way to bring down the elusive Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, and former Seahawk Alex McGough. The team finished with eight tackles for a loss, but not one sack or even a quarterback hit.

Drew Lock should be the backup, but Holton Ahlers deserves a spot on the roster

The quarterback position has been pretty much solidified. Geno Smith is the starter, with Drew Lock likely to be the backup, followed by rookie Holton Ahlers. Lock has played very well this preseason, and while the fireworks weren’t on display against the Packers, he still looked solid. Lock finished 16-of-25 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown, while not taking a sack.

However, Ahlers has also played very well. In fact, it was Ahlers who almost led a comeback game-winning drive. Ahlers finished 5-of-10 but threw the game sealing interception in the end zone. Although, the Seahawks wouldn’t have been in a position to win without him.

