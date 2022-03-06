4 takeaways from Saturday at the NFL scouting combine

On Saturday it was all about defense at the NFL scouting combine. Defensive line and linebackers took the field in Indianapolis and the Pittsburgh Steelers had better been paying attention. Here are our big takeaways from Saturday.

Jordan Davis won the day

Oh my. Huge human beings aren’t being able to do the things Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis did. At 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, Davis ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and boasted a 10-foot-3 broad jump. We’ve mocked Davis to the Steelers many times but at this point it seems unlikely he lasts anywhere close to the No. 20 pick.

The 'other' options at defensive tackle are great

Even if the Steelers miss out on Davis, if they want to improve the weakest part of the defense, they can do it. UConn’s Travis Jones is another huge nose tackle prospect who showed off tremendous athleticism at 325 pounds and Davis’ teammate Devonte Wyatt is another excellent prospect who reminds me a great deal of former Steeler Javon Hargrave.

Fast group of linebackers

The Steelers have some serious financial decisions to make about the inside linebacker position this offseason. Watching this group of linebacker prospects burn up the track really makes you wonder if Pittsburgh would pay Joe Schobert over drafting a guy like Alabama’s Christian Harris or even Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez.

Pittsburgh is going to miss those Day 3 picks

As I’ve watched the entire scouting combine, especially on Saturday, I kept looking at some of these guys and telling myself they would be great value picks in the fifth or sixth rounds. Then I remembered, the Steelers’ cupboards are dry on the third day of the draft. As it stands now, the Steelers will need to make the most of their fourth-round pick or use their two seventh-round picks to try and move up.

