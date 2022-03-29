4 takeaways from Ravens HC John Harbaugh’s press conference at 2022 owners meetings

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Baltimore Ravens as they continue to march on through the 2022 offseason. The team has made some solid additions in free agency and also has 10 draft picks in next month’s draft, including nine in the first four rounds.

On Monday, Harbaugh sat down and spoke to the media during the 2022 NFL owners meetings. He answered questions on a plethora of different topics, including updates on injured players, his thoughts on new additions to the team and more.

Below we look at four takeaways from Harbaugh’s press conference with the media from the owners meetings on Monday.

The Ravens will be very cautious with their injured players

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Harbaugh answered multiple questions surrounding some of his injured players, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Harbaugh said that Dobbins and Edwards could start the season on the physically unable to perform list, while also mentioning that the team will make sure they are getting them as ready for the season as they can. That signals a cautious approach, which is the right way for the Ravens to be operating right now with their injured stars.

C JC Tretter will likely not end up in a Baltimore uniform

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Harbaugh mentioned that the team feels confident in their center options, and that it’s unlikely that the Ravens sign a center through free agency, pretty much all but shutting the door on any possibility that Tretter will end up in a Ravens uniform. It appears that Baltimore is ready to roll with Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon at center, and could also add another through the draft

The Ravens will do everything they can to avoid another injury-plagued season

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore’s 2021 season was marred by a massive amount of injuries. On Monday, Harbaugh said that the Ravens will change the way that they practice, and one of the adjustments that they are making is that they won’t be participating in joint practices during training camp, something they’ve done over the last few years. That should be the tip of the iceberg for Baltimore, who seem committed to having a much healthier 2022.

Story continues

Baltimore seems very ready to get an extension done with QB Lamar Jackson

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Based off of Harbaugh’s comments on Monday, it seems like he and the rest of the Baltimore organization are ready to get a long-term extension done with Jackson. However, an extension doesn’t seem to be at the front of the quarterback’s mind at the moment, seemingly because the quarterback wants to bet on himself. It remains to be seen when and if the two sides can agree on a deal, but for now Jackson is currently playing under the fifth-year option.

1

1