4 takeaways from Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr.

As if trading for Von Miller wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Rams added yet another star on Thursday by agreeing to terms with Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal. Beckham joins one of the top Super Bowl contenders, improving the Rams’ chances to win a ring this season.

He doesn’t necessarily fill an immediate need because the Rams were already loaded at wide receiver, but he absolutely helps the offense and gives Matthew Stafford yet another playmaker on the outside.

Here are four takeaways from the news of Beckham joining the Rams.

Van Jefferson’s role gets reduced significantly

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Jefferson is in the midst of a breakout season in Year 2 with the Rams, but that breakout is now being put on hold. Given the role that Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp play in the offense, it’ll be Jefferson who has his playing time reduced following the arrival of Beckham.

In nine games this season, Jefferson has caught 27 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been a quality No. 3 receiver for the Rams and has done a good job stretching the field vertically, but Beckham is a more explosive player when healthy, capable of turning a 5-yard slant into a 75-yard touchdown.

It’s officially Super Bowl or bust for LA this year

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

After adding Miller and now Beckham, the Rams are going all in on winning a Super Bowl this year. They’re using all of the cap space they have available, as well as their top draft picks in order to pursue a ring this season.

Granted, Beckham’s contract is only for the rest of this season so it won’t impact the salary cap next year, outside of what money the Rams could’ve carried over if they didn’t sign him. But with a loaded roster that’s filled with star veterans, anything short of a Super Bowl ring will be viewed as a disappointment.

The salary cap doesn’t prevent Les Snead from anything

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before signing Beckham, the Rams had about $3.1 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap. They were among the teams with the least amount of cap space available, which made them a long shot to land a star like Beckham.

But Les Snead found a way to get it done, as he always does. The allure of playing in Los Angeles and on a team with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford helps, but the salary cap did nothing to prevent the Rams from landing another superstar.

Whether they need to restructure Stafford’s contract or add a void year on Beckham’s deal in 2022, they’ll find a way to make this contract work.

Rams’ WR corps is the best in the NFL

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

No wide receiver corps can touch the Rams’ now, both from a talent and a depth perspective. The Buccaneers are close with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, but the quartet of Kupp, Woods, Beckham and Jefferson rivals any unit in the NFL.

For those who argued that Stafford didn’t have any weapons in Detroit outside of Calvin Johnson, he certainly has plenty of them in Los Angeles now. This is the best receiving corps he’s ever had and it should only bolster his chances of winning NFL MVP.

