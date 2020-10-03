4 takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles placing LT Jason Peters on Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles injury woes continue and just moments before the team was scheduled to fly to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers, Ian Rapoport broke the news that left tackle Jason Peters would go on injured reserve with a toe injury.
Here are four takeaways from the big news:
1. Carson Wentz is missing his entire offense
Wentz has had 12 integral offensive players suffer an injury or miss a game, with Sanders, Hightower, and Watkins the only players not on the injured list or currently ruled out.
🏥Among Eagles Injured / Hurting / Recovering on Offense
DeSean Jackson (hammy)
Alshon Jeffery (foot)
JJ Arcega-Whiteside (calf)
John Hightower
Quez Watkins
Miles Sanders
Jason Peters
Jalen Reagor (IR)
Dallas Goedert (IR)
Isaac Seumalo (IR)
Andre Dillard (IR)
2. Jordan Mailata time?
Mailata is currently the backup left tackle on the Eagles unofficial depth chart and he came in for Peters at the end of the game against Cincinnati. It’s unclear if the Eagles will be comfortable with Mailata covering Wentz’s blindside on the road.
3. Jack Driscoll is an option
If the Eagles aren’t comfortable with Mailata, Doug Pederson and company could allow Jack Driscoll to assume and keep the position. At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, Driscoll is versatile enough to play tackle or guard and has SEC experience in big-time games.
4. Eagles training staff under fire again
Another sees one of the most talented teams on paper completely being dismantled by age and injuries to veterans who had no room for error missed time. Blame it on the pandemic shortened offseason if you like, but the facts remain soft tissue injuries remain an urgent concern even after Howie Roseman shook up the training staff earlier this spring.