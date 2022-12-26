Breaking News:

Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after team's ugly loss to Rams

4 takeaways from Pete Carroll’s weekly radio spot on ESPN

Tim Weaver
·3 min read

Two days removed from his team’s Christmas Eve road loss to the Chiefs, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll did his usual weekly radio appearance on ESPN 710 Seattle this morning. He shared some important injury updates and a few interesting facts from Saturday’s game.

Here are four takeaways from that conversation.

A challenge for the offensive line

If it looked like Seattle’s offensive line had a split personality this past week, you weren’t wrong. In the first half the Seahawks got bullied at the line of scrimmage, especially when they tried to run the ball. Rookie Ken Walker was limited to less than two yards per carry before halftime.

After the break, the unit came out with quite a bit more fire – helping unleash Walker to the tune of 107 total rushing yards by the end of the game. Carroll revealed that the team challenged the offensive line at halftime.

Injury updates

It may be tough for the offensive line to build on that strong second half in Kansas City. Carroll says rookie right tackle Abe Lucas suffered a patella tendon injury and will get some imaging done. Tight end Will Dissly and safety Joey Blount will also need some.

Carroll also updated a few other injuries, including strong safety Ryan Neal and defensive tackle Al Woods, who he’s hoping to get back this week.

Carroll not sure about Tyler Lockett's status vs. Jets

The biggest injury the team is currenly dealing with belongs to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who sat out just the second game of his career due to a broken hand.

Carroll admitted the team missed Lockett a lot, especially on third down.

Seattle went just 2/14 on third down against Kansas City’s not-very-special defense that managed to look like the 2000 Ravens.

As for next week, Carroll says he doesn’t know if Lockett will be able to suit up against the Jets.

The Geno/Pete revenge game?

Speaking of the Jets, this could be a bit of a revenge game for both Seattle’s head coach and maybe-franchise quarterback.

Carroll’s first head coaching job in the NFL was with the Jets in 1994, but he only lasted one season before getting fired. Likewise, Geno Smith was their second-round pick in 2013 but only lasted two years as their starter.

Asked about the revenge game angle, Carroll had jokes.

[listicle id=98590]

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories