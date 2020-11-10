4 takeaways from Patriots’ nail-biter 30-27 win vs. Jets in Week 9

What a day for Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers.

In an unlikely contest, Nick Folk came through with the game-winning 51-yard field goal to propel the New England Patriots to a 3-5 record. Despite a shoddy performance by the defense, Newton’s offense was able to squeak out the 30-27 victory against the New York Jets.

It wasn’t pretty and it definitely wasn’t the outcome that many expected for the Patriots when playing a winless team. Especially when that team has been embarrassed in countless weeks by some shaky squads. Without Meyers on the field, that winless team would’ve ran past the Patriots — and that’s the alarming element of the win.

But, Newton did it and the Patriots still have some life for a playoff bid. Here are four takeaways from the entertaining contest.