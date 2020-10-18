4 takeaways from Patriots hard-to-watch 18-12 loss to Broncos in Week 6

Complications from COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs are really starting to catch up to the New England Patriots.

Cam Newton missed the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, resulting in a tough 26-10 loss. The Patriots have barely practiced over the past couple weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions and that noticeably caught up to them in a 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

If it wasn’t for Denver being held to field goals throughout the game, the score would’ve much higher. Newton couldn’t get the offense going and the rush attack was close to being nonexistent.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

Depleted offensive line had major struggles

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the game, the Patriots were already missing Shaq Mason, James Ferentz and David Andrews. Isaiah Wynn started at left guard and sixth-rounder Justin Herron took over at left tackle — with Joe Thuney (C), Michael Onwenu (RG) and Jermaine Eluemunor (RT) holding on the other side.

Eluemunor left with an ankle injury and was quickly ruled out of the game, after screaming in pain when he fell. The Patriots threw 2019 fourth-rounder Hjalte Froholdt at right tackle and it made for a difficult day. New England rushed for 117 yards and it was well below their season average (179).

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jon Jones have huge days

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots wouldn’t have had a chance in the game if it wasn’t for Jonathan Jones and his big-time plays against Denver. He had two huge stops in the end zone on the first drive of the game and the relentlessness didn’t stop. Jones’ much-needed interception came after J.C. Jackson came away with a momentum-changing interception.





Twitter took note of it.

Jonathan Jones — one of the Patriots' best players today. Wow. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 18, 2020





Did someone bet Drew Lock he couldn’t throw a TD on Jonathan Jones or did he get some sort of bizarre scouting report — Christian Arcand (@ChristianArcand) October 18, 2020





Jonathan Jones has three PBUs in the end zone against Okwuegbunam by my count. So the Patriots have that going for them. Which is nice. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 18, 2020





Ja’Whaun Bentley was hard-hitting and shifted momentum when the defensive couldn’t stop Phillip Lindsay’s rushing attack. Bentley recorded 13 total tackles, a clutch sack, 2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Ja'Whaun Bentley's 11th tackle was a huge hit. Great play to get a TFL there. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2020





Shades of Dont'a Hightower on Ja'Whaun Bentley's sack up the middle. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 18, 2020





Receiving corps struggled mightily

