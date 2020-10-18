4 takeaways from Patriots hard-to-watch 18-12 loss to Broncos in Week 6

Isaiah Houde

Complications from COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs are really starting to catch up to the New England Patriots.

Cam Newton missed the Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, resulting in a tough 26-10 loss. The Patriots have barely practiced over the past couple weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions and that noticeably caught up to them in a 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos.

If it wasn’t for Denver being held to field goals throughout the game, the score would’ve much higher. Newton couldn’t get the offense going and the rush attack was close to being nonexistent.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

Depleted offensive line had major struggles

Heading into the game, the Patriots were already missing Shaq Mason, James Ferentz and David Andrews. Isaiah Wynn started at left guard and sixth-rounder Justin Herron took over at left tackle  — with Joe Thuney (C), Michael Onwenu (RG) and Jermaine Eluemunor (RT) holding on the other side.

Eluemunor left with an ankle injury and was quickly ruled out of the game, after screaming in pain when he fell. The Patriots threw 2019 fourth-rounder Hjalte Froholdt at right tackle and it made for a difficult day. New England rushed for 117 yards and it was well below their season average (179).

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jon Jones have huge days

The Patriots wouldn’t have had a chance in the game if it wasn’t for Jonathan Jones and his big-time plays against Denver. He had two huge stops in the end zone on the first drive of the game and the relentlessness didn’t stop. Jones’ much-needed interception came after J.C. Jackson came away with a momentum-changing interception.


Twitter took note of it.




Ja’Whaun Bentley was hard-hitting and shifted momentum when the defensive couldn’t stop Phillip Lindsay’s rushing attack. Bentley recorded 13 total tackles, a clutch sack, 2 tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.



Receiving corps struggled mightily

The Patriots receivers looked really bad against a bad team. Julian Edelman’s highlights came as a passer and N’Keal Harry failed to record a pass. Damiere Byrd was the only receiver with more than two catches (3) and more than 20 yards (38) in the game.

New England’s leading receiver was James White (8 catches, 65 yards) and the second-best pass-catcher was Ryan Izzo (3 catches, 38 yards). Obviously the offensive line struggles didn’t help, but Newton had no options to go to when he needed them most.

With the Patriots’ excessive cap space, they would be much better off if they traded for a receiver.

Road to win AFC East looking more and more difficult

The Patriots share a 2-3 record with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East and they both trail the 4-1 Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo’s defense stepped it up a notch this season and Josh Allen is coming into his own. Stefon Diggs changed the complexion of the offense and a matchup agains the Kansas City Chiefs will show the true potential of this team. It’s very difficult to see a world in which the Patriots lead the AFC East at the end of the season.

The Patriots have the San Francisco 49ers, Bills, Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans on the schedule ahead.