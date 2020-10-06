4 takeaways from Patriots’ hard-fought 26-10 loss to Chiefs

Without Cam Newton on the field, the New England Patriots are predictably worse off.

The idea that Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer could successfully run this team was thrown around in the offseason. Stidham, who’s in his second NFL season, was the assumed starter before Newton was signed. Both backup quarterbacks had their chance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, but Stidham looked better in hindsight.

Newton missed the game after contracting COVID-19 and the Patriots lost the primetime matchup 26-10. The result wasn’t as bad as the scoreboard reflected, but the defense deserved most of the credit for it. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter with the score being 13-10, and then it got ugly, quick.

Cam Newton is only chance for playoff success

View photos

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Hoyer was a decent replacement to begin with, until he had his first miscue at the end of the half. On third down in the red zone, Hoyer held the ball too long with no timeouts and took a sack. New England received the ball at half, but Hoyer’s failed attempt at points left the score at 6-3 with the Chiefs ahead.

The Patriots drove up the field on their second drive of the third quarter and wasted the clock down, while making it to the red zone again. Hoyer fumbled the ball on 3rd-and-8, resulting in another scoreless drive.

Stidham replaced Hoyer in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown to N’Keal Harry in his first chance down the field. Though one interception was Julian Edelman’s fault — Stidham still finished the game with two giveaways. The Patriots’ quarterbacks combined for four turnovers, and it was too much for the defense to come back from.

Nothing needs to be said about the difference Newton makes.

Damien Harris could take over as No. 1 back

View photos

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sony Michel was placed on the injured reserve list — leaving the Patriots with James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor.

New England totaled 185 rushing yards and 100 of them came from the second-year back, Harris. He totaled the 100 yards on 17 carries, with a long of 41 yards. Harris seemed to be the top back in training camp and it came to fruition in his first game off the injured reserve list.

Burkhead followed him up with 45 yards, but the primary back going forward will likely be Harris. The addition of Newton in the offense will open up the run game even more, adding to the amount of opportunities the Patriots will get on the ground.

The Patriots are doing things correctly this season in the rushing department.

Defense showed grit and big-time toughness

View photos

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

As aforementioned, the Patriots held the Chiefs to six points at halftime and they only had 13 points heading into the fourth quarter. The Patriots created one turnover, and should’ve had a second one in the game.

Story continues