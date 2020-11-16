4 takeaways from Patriots’ crucial 23-17 win vs. Ravens in Week 10

The New England Patriots came to play in Week 10.

Cam Newton and the offense showed up and put up enough points to surpass the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday night. The Patriots are coming off a last-second win over the New York Jets in Week 9 and they’re inching toward a potential playoff spot with the 2-7 Houston Texans up next on the schedule.

Newton is finding his footing again and the defense is molding together, despite the absence of Stephon Gilmore and Ja’Whaun Bentley. Bill Belichick’s team has fought all the odds they ever could this season and came together to beat a team who walked in with a 6-2 record.

Here are four takeaways from the win.

Cam Newton's infectious energy is keeping Patriots alive

For the first time since Week 3, Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass. He also recorded a rushing touchdown for the sixth time in eight games he's started for the Patriots. It wasn't only Newton's ability to make offense with an underwhelming crew around him, it was his ability to create energy and keep his teammates engaged after some tough losses. Newton finished the game throwing 13-of-17 for one passing touchdown and 22 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown in an absolute monsoon. He controlled the tempo and calmly navigated the Patriots through the storm, literally. The Patriots needed a leader to lead them past the Tom Brady era and Newton is the perfect candidate.

Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead make perfect rushing combo

Damien Harris solidified his role as the starting back. Sony Michel may be making his return next week against the Texans, but it'll be difficult for him to claim the No. 1 spot. Harris finished the game against Baltimore with 22 carries for 121 yards. He was calm, in control and explosive on any opportunity he had. Harris led the team with 22 rushing attempts and the second-most attempts came from Newton with 11. https://twitter.com/MikeReiss/status/1328175976375848960?s=20 Burkhead isn't the workhorse Harris is, but he gets the touchdowns. While Harris marches down the field and creates big plays to get to the red zone, Burkhead has been the player to punch it in. He entered the game with four total touchdowns and left with six -- which is the most on the team behind Newton. Here's his first receiving touchdown of the game. https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1328157025709256704?s=20

J.C. Jackson deserves every bit of credit

Gilmore hasn't been active in three consecutive games. This has left a huge hole to fill, but J.C. Jackson has been up for the challenge. He left Sunday's matchup with a team-high six interceptions and he's recorded them in the perfect timing. Jackson intercepted Lamar Jackson with seven seconds heading into the first half. That gave him an interception for the fifth-consecutive game, which is a franchise record. https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1328166776220360705?s=20 Jackson's clutch interception against the Jets in Week 9 was another example of perfect timing. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1326007261345406976?s=20 He's a fundamental piece on the defense and the Patriots have a huge decision to make about him this offseason. https://twitter.com/DougKyed/status/1328168051930501120?s=20

Jakobi Meyers is the real deal

Jakobi Meyers was the star after having a breakout game against the Jets. He finished the game with 12 receptions and 169 yards, breaking countless records with the performance. Newton targeted him 14 times and only had Damiere Byrd as the other threat on the field. Meyers was narrowed in on and was able to create whatever space he needed. Meyers continued that dominance against the Ravens, but even added another aspect to it. Meyers was a quarterback in high school and some of college and he showed that in a beautiful touchdown pass to Burkhead. https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/1328163771383164929?s=20 He finished the game with five receptions for 59 yards and a perfectly-thrown touchdown pass.