4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 36-28 loss to Cowboys

A strong test was awaiting the Carolina Panthers in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

They had a chance to prove their doubters wrong and show that their 3-0 record was, in fact, every bit as impressive as they believed it to be. Well, it’s 1-0 in favor of the doubters.

Here are four key takeaways from Carolina’s disappointing showing here in Week 4.

Panthers defense fails a big test

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Everything the Panthers defense had done well through the first three games wasn’t done well in Week 4. And that’s awfully bad news considering they had done everything well.

Carolina came in allowing 10.0 points per game. They allowed 36.

Carolina came in allowing 45.0 rushing yards per game. They allowed 245.

Carolina came in with a league-leading 14 sacks. They had zero.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow knew he had his work cut out for him with a Dak Prescott-led offense. That showed, as the Cowboys quarterback picked apart an often late and generous unit. Plus, yeah, it doesn’t help when you can’t get to the guy in the pocket.

The bottomline in this game, and particularly in this league, is made by the offense. Now, more than ever, a good offense will beat a good defense. And while the Panthers did take a licking as the Cowboys got seemingly everything they wanted, you cannot dismiss this group as “fake” just yet.

Sam Darnold's arm fails him

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If we’re talking “fake,” Darnold’s first three games are much closer to that label than the defense is. So not to pile on a largely rough outing, but the fourth-year quarterback looked like the passer the Panthers initially traded for.

Although he finished with his third straight 300-yard game, Darnold was extremely volatile through the air. He missed a number of big gains down the field and over his receivers’ heads, tried to force too many throws into impossible windows and appeared shaky when taking on pressure.

Darnold’s two interceptions, both to Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs, should’ve given you flashbacks to his days as a New York Jet. He sacrificed his brain for his arm. And his arm, as strong as it is, couldn’t get the job done.

On the bright side, he did make some history as he became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to score five rushing touchdowns over his first four games of a season. But on the not-so-bright side, he has yet to prove he’s well beyond his mistake-ridden habits as a thrower.

And Sam Darnold's offensive line also fails him

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold didn’t get a ton of help from his offensive line. This, though, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

He was hit a total of 11 times on the afternoon for five sacks. That pressure, especially without his premium safety valve in running Christian McCaffrey, won’t exactly produce diamonds from this particular quarterback.

Carolina knew the state of this patchy unit coming into the year. General manager Scott Fitterer knew, head coach Matt Rhule knew and you knew.

Everyone should also know giving Darnold, still a work-in-progress, a work-in-progress of an offensive front won’t do much for his development moving forward.

The Panthers can't let these failures trip them up

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Yeah, this was a tough one to take.

The Panthers could’ve jumped into mainstream consideration by jumping to 4-0 at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys, of all teams. Instead, they were manhandled right out of the break into their first loss of the year.

This defeat, however, can’t carry over. It’s a nasty loss, but it’s one loss nonetheless.

Dallas, as they proved again on Sunday, are very much a legitimate squad. Their offense has yet to be held down this season and their defense, while not perfect, gets the game-changing plays when they need them.

For a young, growing team like Carolina, today has to be taken as more of a lesson than a loss. And, hey, no matter what happens tonight with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll still be at 3-1 and sitting atop of their division going into Week 5.

